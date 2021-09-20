The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 is a compelling entry that gives equal importance to the stories of the scattered and separated members of the Alexandria safe zone. We catch up with Maggie and Negan after they are forced to leave Alden behind. Meanwhile, Carol and Aaron lead the charge in Alexandria, and Eugene’s group is finally granted access to the Commonwealth’s facilities. You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what dangers lurk in the zombie-infested lands for the likes of Maggie, Daryl, Carol, and others. Here’s what’s in store for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 6!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 6 is slated to release on September 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The new episode has already premiered on AMC+ on September 19, 2021. Fresh episodes of the new season are broadcast on the network one week after dropping on the streaming service. The eleventh season is the show’s final one and contains 24 episodes that have a runtime of 41–67 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 6 on AMC at the date and time specified above. You can choose to live stream the episode on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you are a subscriber of AMC+, the latest episode is available to stream here.

Folks without an active cable subscription can watch the new episode on live TV streaming platforms such as Spectrum, Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. You may also choose to rent or purchase the latest episodes on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Additionally, you can watch the sixth episode on Amazon Prime Video by adding AMC+ to your package or purchasing it.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 is called ‘On the Inside’ and will reveal the fate of Connie, who was believed to be dead. After Keith points Carol in the direction of a survivor from their group, a search party could be organized to look for the survivor, who will most certainly turn out to be Connie. Elsewhere, Daryl might remain with the Reapers for now, and Maggie’s group might assume the worst when he fails to show up at their decided destination. Pope could test Daryl’s loyalty, and Daryl might attempt to convince Leah to leave the Reapers and come with him. Check out a promo for episode 6!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Recap

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 5 is titled ‘Out of the Ashes’ and opens with Aaron having a scary nightmare. He wakes up and must face the horrors threatening the survival of the Alexandria residents. With food running and out and the wall barely holding together, challenges are plenty for the community. Carol suggests scavenging the Hilltop for supplies. At Hilltop, Carol’s group comes across Keith, who claims to be the last surviving Whisperer.

However, when Aaron takes Keith to the basement, he discovers the presence of the other Whisperers. Keith injures Aaron, and the Whisperers escape except for Keith, who Aaron tortures with a walker. Carol convinces Aaron to stop and allows Keith to leave. Eugene’s group enters the Commonwealth’s settlements. Yumiko reunites with her brother, Tomi. Eugene gets Stephanie’s help to secretly send a message to Alexandria. However, his group is caught by Mercer and charged for their apparent crimes.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Negan reach their destination and gather the food. However, Maggie insists they wait for the other survivors from their group. Despite agreeing, Negan tries to leave early but stops when Gabriel and a few survivors arrive. Gabriel agrees with Maggie, and the group decides to wait longer for Daryl and others.

Read More: Where Is The Walking Dead Filmed?