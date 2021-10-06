The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Walking Dead‘ season 11 has taken its time to build up the Reapers as a major threat, but Maggie and her group can no longer ignore them. In the seventh episode, Maggie comes up with a bold mission to gather supplies and strike back at the Reapers at the same time. For their plan to succeed, Maggie must learn to pose as a walker and takes Negan’s help in doing so.

There are plenty of other interesting developments in the episode, and you can catch up on them in the recap section. For those of you who are impatiently awaiting the confrontation between Maggie and Pope, here’s what you can expect from ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 8!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 8 will release on October 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The eighth episode already premiered on AMC+ on October 3, 2021. Fresh episodes of the show are broadcast on AMC one week after they drop on the service. The eleventh and final season contains 24 episodes which have a runtime of 41–67 minutes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 8 on AMC when it airs on the channel. You also have the option to live-stream the episode on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. Subscribers of AMC+ can stream the latest episode here.

Folks who do not have a cable subscription can opt to watch the new episode on live TV streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Spectrum, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Episode 8 can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Additionally, you can watch the latest episode on Amazon Prime Video by adding AMC+ to your package or purchasing it on-demand.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 8 is titled ‘For Blood’ and will focus on Maggie and Elijah infiltrating the Meridian disguised as walkers to collect the supplies stolen from them. Meanwhile, the Reapers will have their hands full with the incoming horde of walkers. The past few episodes have been building up to an epic confrontation between Pope and Maggie, and it is likely that they will come face to face in the new episode. Amidst the chaos, Daryl will have to take every step carefully to keep up his charade. Back in Alexandria, the survivors will have to deal with a storm and the ever-present threat of the walkers. Here’s a promo for episode 8!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ is titled ‘Promises Broken’ and begins with Maggie formulating a plan to claim the resources the Reapers took from them. She sends Gabriel to scout the road to the Meridian and takes Negan’s help to learn to blend herself into the walkers they have recently captured. Negan’s experience as a Whisperer comes in handy, and after teaching Maggie the tricks of the trade, he pleads that he is a changed man.

Elsewhere, Yumiko prepares for a meeting to discuss her new role as Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton’s legal advisor. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group finds themselves clearing walker bodies from the outskirts of the Commonwealth. Ezekiel receives treatment for his cancer, and outside the hospital, Eugene ends up in an altercation with Milton’s son leading to his incarceration.

On Pope’s order, a party of reapers continues to search for Maggie and her group. During their search, Leah and Daryl arrive at a house with an ailing woman and her husband and son. The woman asks for mercy, and Daryl steps in after Leah fails to shoot her. Daryl contemplates telling Leah about his connection to Maggie but stops after Pope recalls them. The episode ends with Maggie and Elijah disguised as walkers making their way to the Meridian.

