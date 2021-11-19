The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The epic fantasy adventure of ‘The Wheel of Time’ is well underway, and Moiraine has extracted five youths from the village of Two Rivers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn. With the Trollocs and a host of other dark forces close on their heels, the group is forced to separate and continue the journey east in pairs. In episode 3, Egwene and Perrin are chased through the wilderness by a pack of wolves and are eventually rescued by a nomadic group called the Tinkers. Meanwhile, Rand and Mat take shelter in a neighboring town but are ambushed by a human ally of the Dark One and forced to flee.

Nynaeve is also revealed to have escaped from the Trollocs, and she subsequently reunites with Lan and Moiraine. As they make their way to the White Tower, the injured Moiraine comes face to face with the leader of the Red faction of the Aes Sedai, who claims to have captured the Dragon Reborn. With episode 3 closing at this major cliffhanger, it comes as no surprise that we can’t wait to see what happens next! Here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 4.

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 4 is set to premiere on November 26, 2021, at 12 am GMT on Amazon Prime. Since Amazon usually updates their library with new content at 12 am GMT, this means episode 4 will likely be available to watch on November 25, 2021, at 7 pm ET. The first three episodes released simultaneously on November 19, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the epic fantasy series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 24, 2021. In total, season 1 has 8 episodes of approximately 1 hour each.

Where To Stream The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Online?

‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 4 will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service.

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘The Dragon Reborn’ and, if the title is anything to go by, promises to be a pivotal chapter in the epic saga. We could finally find out the identity of the elusive and powerful reincarnation who holds the fate of the world in their hands. This will also likely mean that whichever of the five youths turns out to be the Dragon Reborn will undergo drastic changes and magical training to become suitably powerful.

Since the Dragon Reborn is also considered to be responsible for “breaking” the world many ages ago, the dynamic between the reincarnation and the powerful Aes Sedai will be an interesting one. The people of the Westlands will also be forced to pick their allegiance and choose whether to follow the reincarnation or not. Lastly, considering the central characters are quickly beginning to show signs of magical prowess, there will almost certainly be some epic battle scenes to look forward to in the upcoming episode 4.

