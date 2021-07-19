Created by Mike White (‘Enlightened), ‘The White Lotus’ is a dark comedy TV series. It revolves around a group of vacationers and the staffers that attend them at the eponymous hotel in Hawaii. An unflinching satire on classism and privilege, the show doesn’t shy away from depicting the pettiness and hypocrisy of its characters.

In episode 2, the feud between Armond and Shane further worsens as the latter just can’t seem to let it go. Predictably, his relationship with Rachel suffers. This prompts Rachel to ask for relationship advice from Nicole. Their conversation initially goes smoothly until Nicole finds out that Rachel wrote an article in which she (Nicole) was depicted negatively. Mark’s doctor tells him that he doesn’t have cancer. Extremely relieved, he tries to form the same type of relationship with Quinn that he had with his own father.

Olivia and Paula lose their stash of drugs, which ends up in Armond’s office. Tanya tells Belinda that she will be willing to sponsor if the latter ever decides to set up a massage parlor. That night, Mark learns from his uncle that his father died of AIDS and not cancer as he previously thought. And Armond ingests a pill from the stash. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The White Lotus Episode 3 Release Date

‘The White Lotus’ episode 3 is set to release on July 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episodes will simultaneously be made available on HBO Latino and HBO Max and On-Demand a day later, on July 19. The limited series comprises 6 episodes of 54-minutes runtime each.

Where to Stream the White Lotus Episode 3 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The White Lotus’ season 1 episode 2 is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers can catch the episode here and Spectrum on the same day. Canadian viewers can watch the episode with a subscription to the OTT platform Crave on the same day it airs in the US. The episode will be available for Binge subscribers in Australia on July 19. If you have an HBO add-on, you can also catch the show on Amazon Prime and here.

The White Lotus Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘Mysterious Monkeys,’ Nicole and Mark might decide to take away all the electronic gadgets from Quinn, believing they have been hindering Quinn’s ability to have fun during the vacation. As Mark has already booked himself and Quinn for the scuba lessons, the latter might not have any choice but to attend them. Shane might call a truce in his feud with Armond so that the White Lotus manager will help him arrange something romantic for his wife.

Rachel might continue to struggle to come to terms with her mediocrity and try to embrace her current circumstances. After their conversation, Belinda might think that Tanya will help her set up her massage parlor. She will likely help Tanya with the decision on how to immerse her mother’s ashes. Paula knows that Olivia suspects that she is seeing the busboy. So, she will probably be more careful about it in the next episode.

