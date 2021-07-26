Created by Mike White (‘Enlightened), ‘The White Lotus’ is a dark comedy TV series that revolves around a group of wealthy vacationers and staffers that attend them at the eponymous hotel in Hawaii. It brutally satirizes human behavior regarding subjects ranging from sexuality to wealth.

In episode 3, Mark tries to come to terms with the startling new revelations about his late father and spends the entire day drinking. Due to Tanya’s promise of funding her parlor, Belinda starts to dream of a life beyond the White Lotus. The feud between Armond and Shane takes a new turn when the latter extends an olive branch and asks Armond to arrange something romantic for him and Rachel. However, Armond arranges a candlelight dinner at sunset on the same chartered boat that is set to take Tanya so she can scatter her mother’s ashes.

Nicole continues to rearrange the living room. Quinn seems to learn the value of looking up from the screen and experience the world around him. Late in the night, Olivia follows Paula and finds her having sex with the busboy. If you are curious to know what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The White Lotus Episode 4 Release Date

‘The White Lotus’ episode 4 is set to release on August 1, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episodes will simultaneously be made available on HBO Latino and HBO Max and On-Demand a day later, on August 2. The limited series comprises 6 episodes of 54-minutes runtime each.

Where to Stream the White Lotus Episode 4 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The White Lotus’ season 1 episode 4 is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers can catch the episode here and Spectrum on the same day. Canadian viewers can watch the episode with a subscription to the OTT platform Crave on the same day it airs in the US. The episode will be available for Binge subscribers in Australia on August 2. If you have an HBO add-on, you can also catch the show on Amazon Prime and here.

The White Lotus Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled ‘Recentering,’ the cracks in Rachel and Shane’s relationship will probably become even more prominent if Shane continues to belittle his wife’s career. It is becoming increasingly apparent that Rachel didn’t consider everything that she needed to before marrying Shane. Shane’s mother might show up unexpectedly in the next episode, making Rachel truly regret her recent, life-altering decisions.

Meanwhile, Tanya might try to find a way to scatter the rest of her mother’s ashes. A new guest at the hotel might approach her romantically, drawing her attention. Belinda, who has been hoping to change her life with Tanya’s help, might suddenly find herself being ignored by the other woman. Armond might have a public incident while being high on one of the drugs that originally belonged to Olivia and Paula. He might then make a desperate attempt to return to sobriety.

