Created by Mike White (‘Enlightened), ‘The White Lotus’ is a dark comedy TV series that tells the story of a group of wealthy vacationers at the eponymous hotel and staffers who attend them. In episode 4, Kai tells Paula that the hotel was built on the land unfairly taken from his family. After a night of drugs and alcohol, Armond speaks to Belinda, who urges him to get rid of the drugs. Tanya tells Paula and Olivia that she found their bag and gave it to a hotel employee. The girls subsequently confront Armond, who returns the bag but not before taking out every other drug except for marijuana.

Tanya reiterates to Belinda that she wants to start a business with her but later cancels their dinner plans to go on a date with a new guest. Shane’s mother, Kitty, shows up at the hotel, making Rachel’s life even more miserable. Mark confesses to his son that he once cheated on Nicole. The episode ends as Shane and Belinda find Armond having sex with Dillon in his office. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, here is what we know.

The White Lotus Episode 5 Release Date

‘The White Lotus’ episode 5 is set to release on August 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episodes will simultaneously be made available on HBO Latino and HBO Max and On-Demand a day later, on August 9. The limited series comprises 6 episodes of 54-minutes runtime each.

Where to Stream the White Lotus Episode 5 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The White Lotus’ season 1 episode 5 is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers can catch the episode Directv and Spectrum on the same day. Canadian viewers can watch the episode with a subscription to the OTT platform Crave on the same day it airs in the US. The episode will be available for Binge subscribers in Australia on August 9. If you have an HBO add-on, you can also catch the show on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

The White Lotus Episode 5 Spoilers

The penultimate episode, titled ‘The Lotus-Eaters,’ might show Armond trying to salvage the situation without much success. Realizing that he can ruin his enemy, Shane might call the general manager and tell him what has happened. Tanya might become completely engrossed in her new romance and forget what she has promised Belinda, prompting the latter woman to try desperately to shift Tanya’s attention back to their project.

Paula’s disenchantment with the Mossbacher family will likely continue. Olivia might succeed in seducing Kai. If Paula finds out about that, it will create a rift between the girls. Rachel might start making some practical choices about her future, and they will probably not involve Shane. Nicole has likely figured out that Mark told Quinn about his infidelity and might confront him about it. Quinn might start aspiring for a life away from his family.

Read More: Shows Like the White Lotus