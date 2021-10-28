The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Set in medieval times, with a timeline that spans over centuries, Netflix’s fantasy series ‘The Witcher’ is a blockbuster that integrates Slavic mythology and folklore with the attributes of American TV fantasy. Based on the eponymous fantasy series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, ‘The Witcher’ explores the destiny of Geralt of Rivia, the stupendous monster-hunter, which is intertwined with the life and survival of Cirilla, the crown princess of Cintra. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show progresses through Geralt’s attempts to safeguard Cirilla from the impending threats in her way.

Upon its premiere on December 20, 2019, ‘The Witcher’ received a humongous audience response, recording a whopping 76 million viewers within a month. Even though the critical consensus ranged from positive to average, the audience welcomed the show’s ambitious narrative, ensemble cast, and appealing production design. The first season ends with a brilliant showdown that merges the pathways of Geralt and Ciri, setting the stage for the second installment. As the second season is finally on the horizon, here’s everything we know about ‘The Witcher’ season 2!

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

On November 13, 2019, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘The Witcher’ for a second season, even before the premiere of the first season. Netflix’s ambitious leap to renew the show was justified by the audience reaction received by season 1. As the fans are eagerly waiting for the sophomore season to land, we now have a release date to look forward to. ‘The Witcher’ season 2 is all set to premiere on December 17, 2021, on Netflix.

The filming of the second season began in February 2020 but was halted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming resumed in August 2020 but had to halt again for two weeks in November 2020 due to positive cases in the set. After multiple interruptions due to the pandemic and other on-set issues, the wrap of the 158-day production, which was completed in 15 locations, with 89 cast members and 1200 crew members was finally announced on April 2, 2021, by Netflix.

As the viewers gear up for the second season to premiere, there’s more to wait for from ‘The Witcher’ world. On September 26, 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘The Witcher’ for a third season, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of ‘The Witcher.’

The Witcher Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

One of the main attractions of the show, the ensemble cast which includes Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Cirilla “Ciri”, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Joey Batey as Jaskier is returning for the second season. Eamon Farren is also returning as Cahir, the antagonist, along with MyAnna Buring and Mimi Ndiweni, portraying Tissaia de Vries and Fringilla Vigo respectively. Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold) are also returning for the second season. Mahesh Jadu, who portrays Vilgefortz of Roggeveen is expected to return as well.

After announcing the filming wrap, creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promised a set of new characters and storylines that would excite the audience for the second season. The most anticipated addition is Kim Bodnia (‘Killing Eve‘) as Vesemir, the master of Geralt. Along with Kim, Kristofer Hivju (‘Game of Thrones‘) joins as Nivellen, the leader of a gang of highwaymen. Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) joins as the spymaster Dijkstra and Adjoa Andoh (‘Bridgerton‘) as Nenneke, a priestess who cares for Geralt.

Other significant additions to the cast for season 2 are Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a bruxa who falls in love with Nivellen, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Yasen Atour as Coën, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, the assistant to the mage Vilgefortz, and Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair, an elven sorceress. Simon Callow and Liz Carr join as detective partners Codringher and Fenn. The new additions also include Chris Fulton as the mage Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a sorceress aligned with the Lodge, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

The Witcher Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The season 1 finale interconnected the different storylines and timelines of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer to the common point of the Battle of Sodden Hill and the second season might start with the aftermath of the battle. In an interview given to TheWrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talked about the premise of the second season. “So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is,” she said.

The second season will start with Geralt’s return to Kaer Morhen, the training keep of the School of Wolf witchers with Ciri for her protection, and also as a return to his own past and brotherhood. The season will also give answers to the role of Yennefer in the lives of Geralt and Ciri, and how they “come together as a family” as per Hissrich. Hissrich has also confirmed that the season will follow a single timeline and will be based on the first book of ‘The Witcher Saga’, ‘Blood of Elves’ by Sapkowski.

Read More: Best Shows Like The Witcher