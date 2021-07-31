Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revives the widely popular novel series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski in the fantasy drama television series ‘The Witcher.’ Brooding, ambient, and fraught with magical perils, the series takes the audience to the moorland of a medieval-inspired region called “The Continent.” Moving back and forth in timelines, it explores the intertwined fates of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia and Cintra’s crown princess Ciri.

The Netflix series received positive reviews from fans and critics due to its dark ambiance, subversive humor, and its blood-drenched fantasy world. Critics especially praised famed actor Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. Following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, fans must be rooting to see the second installment at the earliest. If you are looking for an update on the second season, allow us to keep you posted.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

Ahead of the release of ‘Witcher’ season 1 on December 20, 2019, Netflix realized the potential of the series. On November 13, 2019, the popular streaming platform took the leap of faith and announced the show’s renewal for the second season. After a wait of nearly two years, fans are naturally excited to see their favorite characters on screen. And now, we have a date we can save! Barring unexpected delays, ‘The Witcher’ season 2 is slated to premiere on December 17, 2021, on Netflix.

Like the inaugural season, the second season will also have eight episodes, with a runtime of 47–67 minutes each. The crew began filming season 2 in early 2020 under the title ‘Mysterious Monsters,’ but the production had a few hiccups due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming halted quite a few times due to cast and crew members testing positive. Thankfully, production of the season wrapped up on April 2, 2021. The show’s lead actor Henry Cavill shared a post on Instagram to announce the same.

However, that is not the end of it! An animated spin-off movie called ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ is scheduled for release on August 23, 2021, on the same streaming platform. Moreover, filming for a prequel series, titled ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’ is about to commence on August 2021, the cast of which includes acclaimed actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh. It surely seems that fans have a lot to look forward to.

The Witcher Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The series brings together quite a magnanimous cast ensemble due to the nature of the show. Surely, all of the central cast members will come back for another season of suspense and sorcery. Henry Cavill will take up the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside Freya Allan, who will play the role of Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play the role of sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The production also announced a slew of new members for the sophomore season.

Among the new additions, we shall see Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Rebecca Hanssen (Queen Meve), and Kevin Doyle (Ba’Lian, an original character created for the series). The second season will also feature new cast members Cassie Clare (Philippa Eilhart), Adjoa Andoh (Nenneke), Liz Carr (Fenn), Simon Callow (Codringher), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), and Chris Fulton (Rience). Moreover, Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson will also play various roles in season 2.

The Witcher Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The first season is based on two books from the novel series, namely ‘The Last Wish’ and ‘Sword of Destiny.’ The labyrinthine season comes to a close when Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt finally cross paths. Most of the first season expends its energy in providing flesh and bone to its central characters. At the end of the season, we see Nilfgaardian forces knocking at the door, while Yennefer gives them a tough fight, only to disappear in the end.

Geralt incurs a blow in an attempt to save a merchant from a horde of monsters and has a dream of his mother. He wakes up on the merchant’s cart and is finally led to Ciri. The season ends with Geralt and Ciri embracing, while Ciri is curious about the identity of Yennefer.

The second season will pick things up from the aftermath of the first season. According to the show’s creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, season 2 will be more coherent, and the central characters will intersect paths more often. Hopefully, we will see Ciri taking up a decisive role as she gets more attuned to her powers. On the other hand, we can also expect Geralt to meet his mentor and father-figure Vesemir for the very first time.

A familial theme binds the story, and it will be explored in the future seasons in greater detail. There are eight books in the original series, and the writers have plenty of material to pull from. Rest assured, the second season of ‘The Witcher’ will bring more fantastical creatures and blood-and-gore into the mix.

