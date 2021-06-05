‘The World Ends With You’ is a survival anime developed from Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name. It revolves around social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who one day wakes up in the middle of Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district and discovers that he is part of a reapers’ game. He later learns that he is dead and has participated in the game for a chance of revival. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 10 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 10, titled ‘The Countless Wrongs of Our Day,’ is set to release on June 12, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Neku and Bitou discover what has happened to 777. The following day, Neku wakes up at the Miyashita Park Underpass. He finds Bitou standing in front of a roadside memorial. Bitou then tells him that he and Raimu are siblings, and they died together in an accident. When they arrived in the Underground, Bitou found out that Raimu doesn’t remember him.

Later, they discover they can’t scan the thoughts of the Realgrounders, who are wearing red skull pins. They find Shiki’s friend Eri standing in a long queue for the pins. Frustrated by the waiting, people start to produce Noise. Neku and Bitou destroy all the Noise, saving Eri and everyone else. However, this distracts them from finding Mitsuki. The following day, Kouki and Uzuki give them the mission to fight them. If the players win, Bitou will get Raimu back. Bitou and Neku do win, and the reapers give Raimu back to them. But the Noise turns out to be a fake one that Mitsuki gave to the reapers. To make amends, Kouki gives his pin to the players.

The episode ends as Hanekoma brings back Shou, who appears more powerful and sinister than ever before. In episode 10, the players might be attacked by Kouki, Uzuki, and the other reapers, who are all now under the O-Pins’ control. On the seventh day, Neku and Bitou will likely fight Mitsuki.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time