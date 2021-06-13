Based on Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime. The story follows social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who one day wakes up to find himself in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district, participating in a reapers’ game. He later learns that he is dead and is taking part in the contest for a chance of resurrection. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 11 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 11, titled ‘The Hour of Reckoning,’ is set to release on June 19, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Bitou wakes Neku up. Another day has passed, and they haven’t found Mitsuki yet. They realize that everyone around them, be it an ordinary person or reaper, is being controlled with the red pins. When Bitou wonders aloud if Cat is the Composer, Neku defends his idol, claiming that Hanekoma can never be the Composer. They discover that a section of the wall is broken and come across the summoning circle that Hanekoma drew earlier. With the app that Yoshiya insisted that he should install on his phone, Neku finds out who was responsible for it.

They run into mind-controlled Kouki and Uzuki and subdue them by removing the pins. They go to Hanekoma’s café for answers and discover that it has been ransacked. There, in an envelope, they find a yellow pin and instructions that might lead them to Mitsuki’s possible location. Later, they discover that it was Shou who was summoned. Shou reveals to them that he has been brought back as a Taboo Noise, which has given him enough power to take on the Composer. To test his abilities, he fights Neku and Bitou and easily defeats them. The following day, Neku and Bitou reach the location mentioned in Hanekoma’s note and find the wall already has been breached.

Realizing that it’s likely Shou, they go through the breach as well. The episode ends as Mitsuki appears after they leave, with a sinister smile playing on her face. In episode 11, Neku and Biou might have to fight Mitsuki. After they defeat her, they will likely face Kitaniji. Neku might find out that it was indeed Yoshiya who killed him.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time