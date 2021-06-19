‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime developed from Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name. It tells the story of social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who finds himself participating in a reapers’ game. He later learns that he is dead, and if he wins, he will have the chance to resurrect or transcend into a higher-level being. Each week, Shiki teams up with a partner and tries to complete his missions under a time limit. And like many other games, this one requires an entry fee: the thing that the player considers most precious to them. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 12 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 12, titled ‘It’s a Wonderful World,’ is set to release on June 26, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). This will be the last episode of the season. Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Neku and Bitou follow Shou into the tunnel. The latter tells them something that he has figured out: Mitsuki is currently hidden in Bitou’s shadow. She comes out and makes a deal with Shou. In exchange for letting him pass, he will give her Kitaniji’s job after he defeats the Composer. Neku and Shiki try to follow Shou, but Mitsuki prevents them from doing so. They ultimately defeat her and free both Shiki and Raimu.

They later find Shou heavily battered and bruised. Kitaniji appears and takes control of Shiki with a red pin. He then transforms into a dragon and attacks. Bitou helps Neku with his last bit of strength to win against the Conductor. Afterward, Kitaniji reveals that he is the one who is controlling the minds of people and reapers alike. He is apparently a player himself. Kitaniji then bonds with two Noises and transforms into a three-headed dragon. In episode 12, Yoshiya might show up, and Neku will likely partner up with all three of his previous collaborators to defeat the Composer.

