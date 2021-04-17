Developed from Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime series. The story takes place in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district. It follows Neku Sakuraba, a socially withdrawn teenager who is forced to take part in a deadly game along with other players. As the series progresses, Neku learns how to open himself up and trust others, especially his partner Shiki. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 3 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 3, titled ‘Erased,’ is set to release on April 24, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 2 mostly deals with Shiki and her background. She hopes to become a fashion designer someday, a dream that she shares with her best friend, Eri. Noticing that the people are heading toward a particular section of the district, Neku and Shiki follow them and discover that the popular idol Eiji Oji is making an appearance. They then complete a mission in Spain Hill. Shiki, using her abilities, solves a misunderstanding between two friends.

However, things start to go wrong during their next mission. They discover a wall is blocking their path to Center Street. Later, they watch several other players get erased. Fortunately, the two of them are able to complete the mission. Shiki gets to hear how much Eri misses her and doesn’t want to pursue their shared dream now that Shiki is gone. The episode ends as Neku learns from Shiki that people take part in the Reapers’ Game to show that they are suitable candidates for resurrection, making him realize that he might be dead.

In episode 3, the new revelations are bound to have profound effects on Neku. He might want to know more about his life when he was alive. He might also try to figure out why his memories are gone when others remember. The episode might show what happens after a player gets erased.

