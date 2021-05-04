Developed from Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime that revolves around Neku Sakuraba, a socially withdrawn teenager forced to participate in a deadly game in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district. He soon learns that he is dead along with all the other players. They are playing for a chance of revival. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 5 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 5, titled ‘CAT,’ is set to release on May 8, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Neku begins his second week in the game and reluctantly teams up with a new partner, Yoshiya “Joshua” Kiryu, though he doesn’t trust the other young man at all. This week’s Game Master is Sho, who seems to love math and incorporates it into the tasks he organizes. He makes players fight players and even has them attacking other Reapers.

Neku discovers that he can scan Joshua and realizes that the moments he sees when he does so are actually related to his own death. Beat shows up, revealing that he is now a Reaper. In episode 5, the rest of the days of week 2 will likely be depicted. On day 3, Neku might have a mission to visit Cat Street and comes across Hanekoma. Neku might start suspecting that Joshua was the one who killed him.

