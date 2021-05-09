Developed from Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime. It depicts the story of a social recluse named Neku Sakuraba, who one day finds himself in a deadly survival game taking place in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district. Initially, he has no memory of his past but later discovers that he is dead and used his memory as a payment to participate in the game. If he survives for a week, he will be resurrected. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 6 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 6, titled ‘Turf,’ is set to release on May 15, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Neku is still suspicious of Yoshiya. He wonders why the Reapers are not issuing a mission that day. His phone suddenly lights up with what seems like a message about a new task, but Yoshiya later tells him that he sent that message so that Neku would come with him. He takes the other boy to Hanekoma’s store, where Hanekoma adds new features to their phones. Neku fondly talks about his favorite artist, CAT, whose graffiti art pieces are all over Shibuya.

Joshua chases after a high-energy signature, which leads him and Neku to Scramble Crossing. They see Red Skill Pins on numerous pedestrians and realize that this is the reason behind the energy signature in this locality. The following day, Neku and Yoshiya head to Udagawa, the location of another energy signature. Mitsuki meets Kitaniji to report on Sho’s performance. Realizing that his cynicism is holding their team back, Neku decides to trust Yoshiya. Together they defeat Taboo Noise that were attacking the reapers. The episode ends as Neku discovers that Yoshiya likely killed him.

In episode 6, Neku might get a new mission on day 6 and realize that the Taboo Noise situation has become an outbreak. He will likely save Uzuki and Kariya from the Taboo Noise. On day 7, Neku and Yoshiya might have to team up against Sho.

