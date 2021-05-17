‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime based on Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name. It revolves around social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who wakes up one day in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district and discovers that he is a contestant in a survival game. He later learns that he is dead and has taken part in the game to get a chance to be resurrected. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 7 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 7, titled ‘Joshua,’ is set to release on May 22, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Neku struggles with the sudden realization that Yoshiya might have killed him. He tries to confront Yoshiya about it, but the other boy reminds him that Neku needs him to save Shiki. Neku deduces that Yoshiya ultimately wants to meet the Composer. After seeing a large energy signature on his phone near them, Yoshiya goes to check if it’s the Composer, and Neku follows. It turns out to be the result of Shou creating a Taboo Noise Refinery. On the 6th day, Bitou shows up to challenge Neku but is soon taken away by Kouki and Uzuki.

Neku learns from Yoshiya that Hanekoma is actually his favorite artist, CAT. While fighting Taboo Noise, Yoshiya uses a special power. Kouki appears and deduces that Yoshiya is alive. But Kouki apparently lets it go this time as Yoshiya destroyed the Taboo Noise. Before he leaves, Kouki warns Yoshiya about their next meeting. Neku is outraged about the idea and finally confronts Yoshiya about killing him. The episode ends as Shou fills Shibuya with Taboo Noise.

In episode 7, Neku will have to continue working together with Yoshiya to defeat Shou on the 7th and final day of his 2nd week in the game. Neku might have to play the game once more after the current one gets scrapped because of Yoshiya’s involvement. He might find out who Yoshiya really is.

