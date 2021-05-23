Based on Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a survival anime. The story’s setting is Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district. While normal life happens on the Realground, on Underground, which is an alternate plane of existence, a selected group of dead individuals take part in a reapers’ game for a chance of revival or becoming an entity of a higher form. The protagonist is social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who participates in the 1st game without any memory of his life. He later realizes that his memory was the price he paid to gain entry into the game. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 8 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 8, titled ‘Emergency Call,’ is set to release on May 29, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Neku continues to suspect Yoshiya and wonders about the calls that the latter often makes. It’s 6th day of his 2nd game. Yoshiya tells Neku if he is erased from Underground, he will be erased in the Realground. They receive their mission for the day: defeating bosses at various locations. Neku helplessly watches as Nao and Sota get erased. He and Yoshiya later help Uzuki and Kouki fight numerous Taboo Noise. On day 7, Uzuki pays Neku and Yoshiya back by turning on the lights as they fight Bitou’s Noise. Later, Neku gives Bitou back Raimu’s pendant, prompting Bitou to declare that he owes Neku.

Neku recalls that Yoshiya shot Shou that day and not him. However, it seems that Shou then shot him. they defeat Shou, but he then self-destructs. Yoshiya apparently sacrifices himself while protecting Neku, who wakes up to find Kitaniji is there to talk to him. the Conductor explains that he sent them the final mission to prevent Shou from causing further damage to the game. However, as Yoshiya was alive while participating in the game, Neku must bear the consequences. Kitaniji adds that Neku is banned from taking part in future games after the next one as punishment.

In episode 8, Neku will likely find out that all players have been taken as his entry fee for the 3rd game. This basically means that Neku has to fight by himself for 7 days. However, Bitou might decide to help Neku and become his partner.

