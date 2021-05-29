Based on Square Enix and Jupiter’s urban fantasy role-playing online game of the same name, ‘The World Ends with You’ is a fantasy survival anime. It tells the story of social recluse Neku Sakuraba, who one day finds himself participating in a deadly game in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district. He soon learns that reapers organize these games, and players like him take part in them because they are dead and want an opportunity to resurrect or become an entity of a higher form. The anime premiered on April 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The World Ends with You Episode 9 Release Date

‘The World Ends with You’ episode 9, titled ‘Rhyme and Beat,’ is set to release on June 5, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). Shin-Ei Animation produced the series in collaboration with Studio DOMERICA. Kazuya Ichikawa led the directorial team, and Midori Gotou helmed the writing staff. Takeharu Ishimoto and Arisa Matsuura composed the music, while Gen Kobayashi designed the characters. A new rendition of Leah’s “Calling” from the game has been used as the opening theme. ASCA’s “Carpe Diem” serves as the closing theme for the show.

Where to Stream The World Ends with You Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘The World Ends with You’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation in North America and the British Isles. The platform is also streaming Portuguese and Spanish versions of the episodes for their viewers in certain parts of North and South America. The episodes are also available on Hulu. Viewers in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim, which is also streaming the episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles in the respective regions in Europe. AnimeLab is streaming the episodes for the viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

The episodes are made available on Ani-One’s YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. They can also be watched on Ani-One-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One Streaming Platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

The World Ends with You Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Neku begins playing his 3rd game and soon realizes that he is the sole contestant. His first task is to defeat the Noise that Uzuki makes. However, he doesn’t have access to his powers because he hasn’t paired up. Bitou arrives and rebels against the other reapers, teaming up with Neku. Together, they defeat Uzuki’s Noise. Bitou has a Noise of his own, which he reveals is actually Raimu after Hanekoma brought her back. Mitsuki, the game master for the current game, reports about Bitou’s rebellion to Kitaniji, who instructs her to continue.

Mitsuki later appears before Bitou and Neku and takes Raimu as Bitou’s entry fee. The following day, Mitsuki reveals that their task is to find her in the next 6 days and instructs all the reapers to eliminate the two players. She also gives the reapers the Red Skull “O-Pins,” which increase their powers. Neku and Bitou defeat 777, who gives them his key pin. The episode ends as Mitsuki appears and erases 777 for not doing his best to defeat the two players. In episode 9, Raimu and Bitou’s backstories will likely be revealed. Neku and Bitou might continue to search for Mitsuki without much luck. Each day, a new reaper might be chosen as the game master for the day.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time