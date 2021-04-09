Amazon Prime’s ‘Them’ is a horror anthology and showrunner Little Marvin’s debut as writer and creator. The series, based in the 1950s during the turbulent Great Migration, follows a Black family who moves into an all-White neighborhood in California. Tormented by insidious spirits inside the house and bigoted neighbors next door, the family goes down a dark and sinister path as they deal with the evils of racism.

Billed as an exploration of terror in America, the series has garnered praise for its fiery social commentary and masterful suspense, even from horror legend Stephen King himself. With his debut as a show writer, Little Marvin has given audiences a taste of his storytelling capabilities, and fans are already hungry for more. If that sounds like you, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about ‘Them’ season 2.

Them Season 2 Release Date

‘Them’ season 1 was released in its entirety on April 9, 2021, on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. Before this, the first two episodes were screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on March 18, 2021, where it won the SXSW 2021 Audience Award for Episodic Premiere. The anthology series has 10 episodes, each ranging between 32 and 45 minutes long. The good news is that Amazon Studios originally commissioned 2 seasons of ‘Them’ back in 2018, with show creator Little Marvin as the writer for both, which means we have at least one more chilling season to look forward to.

Since the show is an anthology, the story for season 1 is wrapped up within the first season itself, meaning the writer could be working on the second season long before the first season even released. Considering the plot for the first season had been around since at least 2018 when the show was pitched, it is highly likely that the script for season two is well in the works and possibly even finished. There are, however, no updates on filming for season 2. Marvin has hinted at the themes that carry forward into the next season but remains tight-lipped about any other details regarding production and release date. Seeing how long production for the first season took, the earliest we can expect to see ‘Them’ season 2 is Summer 2022.

Them Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Them’ season 1 has an extensive cast portraying the Emory family and the various characters, natural and paranormal, who torment them. The ensemble consists of Deborah Ayorinde as Lucky Emory, Ashley Thomas as her husband Henry, Shahadi Wright Joseph as the older Emory daughter Ruby, and Melody Hurd as the younger daughter Gracie, while Christopher Heyerdahl and Alison Pill essay the main antagonists.

Considering ‘Them’ is an anthology series, with each season featuring a different storyline and period, it is likely that we will not see the Emory family (at least in its current generation) again. Since the show focuses on the stories of minorities and their experiences of terror, we might just see some of the actors who portray malevolent characters in season 1 return for season 2 as well. However, there is a high probability that the cast for season 2 will be almost entirely different.

Them Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Show creator and writer Little Marvin has disclosed that every season of ‘Them’ will take place in a different time and different place. However, the common thread running through all the seasons will be the focus on people that have been historically marginalized and their stories of terror. By the few hints dropped by him, like how he feels that dark and surreal times in history need to be explored through a dark and surreal filter, we can expect Marvin’s offering for season 2 to be as sinister and engaging as season 1 of ‘Them.’ The writer’s blend of jump scares and social commentary is expected to continue in the second season, with him exploring fractures in our society through the lens of the horror genre.

