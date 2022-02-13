This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘This is Us’ is filled with energy shifts and changes in relationship dynamics between the characters. Deja and Malik find the courage to take the next step while Kevin tries to take his mind off his issues. Cassidy spills a huge secret in front of Kevin, apart from which there are problems that arise between Rebecca and Kate. To know more, you can go through the recap we have provided. Now, here is everything we know about episode 6!

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

Viewers might be disappointed to know that the show is on a break. Once it is over, ‘This Is Us’ season 6 episode 6 will release on February 22, 2022, at 10 pm ET, on NBC. The sixth season comprises 18 episodes that have a runtime of around 45 minutes each.

Where to Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

To watch episode 6 of ‘This Is Us’ season 6, you can tune into NBC on your cable TV at the date and time mentioned above. You can otherwise visit NBC’s official website or the NBC app. To live-stream the episode, cord-cutters can resort to several options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV. The show is also available to stream on Hulu and Peacock. Additionally, you can buy the already released episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Microsoft Store, Google Play, or iTunes. Only Canadian Netflix subscribers can access the show on the streamer, and they can do so right here.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

In ‘This is Us’ season 6 episode 6, titled ‘Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,’ we will witness an awkward moment between Rebecca and teen Kevin as he stops by along with Sophie. Kevin might also not be okay with Rebecca’s new romance with Matt. Meanwhile, adult Kevin will return to LA to film ‘The Manny’ reboot.

During the filming of the production, Kate will see something unusual between Kevin and Madison. Despite the former wanting to spend Thanksgiving outside the city, Madison will insist on staying at home with the twins. In the meantime, Beth will get a new offer at the dance academy, and a lot will be riding on her as a result. She will need to prepare her dancers for the first big dance recital. Randall will support Beth, although she is unsure about her capabilities.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Heart and Soul,’ starts with Rebecca agreeing to Jack’s suggestion of going speed dating. Although she keeps mentioning Jack every other minute, she develops a liking for Matt Dickson, who had asked her out long back. Teen Kate is offended at Rebecca’s decision to move on from Jack, as a result of which they have a fight. In the present, Kate is torn between her love for Toby and her budding relationship with her mother.

Although Rebecca offers to help her daughter take care of her kids, Kate tells her that her Alzheimer’s is worsening, which culminates in another fight. Deja and Malik finally reveal their future plans together, but Randall continues to oppose them. Meanwhile, Elijah and Kevin begin to get used to each other. Cassidy breaks the news of her divorce to Kevin, who then invites her along with Nicky and his new girlfriend, Edie, to the cabin.

Watching Nicky and Edie get along so well, Kevin tries to hold Cassidy’s hand. However, she clarifies that they can’t go beyond a physical relationship before ending things with him. Her final words turn out to be a reminder not to meddle in Elijah and Madison’s affairs. Hence, Kevin calls Elijah and offers some advice on his relationship with Madison. He is surprised to hear Kevin talk like that.

