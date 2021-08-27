‘This Is Us‘ is a family drama show created by Dan Fogelman that follows the lives of a couple, Jack and Rebecca, and their three children across different time periods. The heartwarming series first premiered in 2016 and since then has continually charted new heights of popularity.

Along with overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and various accolades under its belt, the series is also one of the most-watched shows on broadcast television. Therefore, it is natural that the show’s fans are eagerly awaiting its next installment. Like you, we also could not contain our excitement and decided to gather all the updates regarding ‘This Is Us’ season 6 right here!

This Is Us Season 6 Release Date

‘This Is Us’ season 5 premiered on October 27, 2020, on NBC, and the season finale aired on May 25, 2021. The fifth season contains 16 episodes which are approximately 42 minutes in length each.

As fans must be aware, on May 12, 2019, NBC announced that the series had been renewed for three seasons. On May 12, 2021, the network revealed that the show’s upcoming sixth season would be last. The news came as a surprise for many as the fifth season was a critical and rating success. Creator Dan Fogelman explained in a tweet that the sixth season was always meant to serve as a natural conclusion to the story.

NBC has confirmed that season 6 is a part of their 2021-22 television season schedule but won’t be premiering in the Fall like its predecessors. Instead, the new installment will debut in the midseason so as to give the viewers an uninterrupted broadcast. Since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay and several brief pauses in the broadcast of season 5, the network’s decision is understandable.

In response to a fan, Fogelman tweeted that an early 2022 release for the final season is being targeted. Therefore, if things stay on track, ‘This Is Us’ season 6 should release in January 2022. The sixth season will consist of 18 episodes.

Filming on the final season is yet to commence as episodes are still being written. In August 2021, Fogelman made a tweet revealing that he had finished writing the script for the season 6 premiere. Assuming roughly one month goes into writing more episodes and pre-production, filming for season 6 could commence by the end of September 2021.

As far as the show living beyond season 6 is considered, actress Chrissy Metz hinted that Fogelman might change his mind in the future and return for a seventh season or a potential spin-off. However, Fogelman has stated that no such conversations have taken place with the network, and the focus remains on finishing off the story at hand.

This Is Us Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘This Is Us’ boasts a talented ensemble cast that features Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson), Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson), and Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas) in the lead roles.

Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon), Eris Baker (Tess Pearson), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson), Lyric Ross (Deja Pearson), Asante Blackk (Malik Hodges), and Caitlin Thompson (Madison Simons) also appear in pivotal roles.

Most of the main cast members are expected to return for the final season. Actors such as Griffin Dunne (Nicholas “Nicky” Pearson), Melanie Liburd (Zoe Baker), Chris Geere (Phillip), and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) could also return in the final season. We might also see some new faces among the cast for season 6. Additionally, actors who essay the younger/older versions of the aforementioned characters are also likely to reprise their parts.

This Is Us Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 5 finale of ‘This Is Us,’ Kevin and Madison break up right before their wedding. Rebecca realizes that she does not have a lot of days left after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She asks Kevin to build the house his father promised to build before his death. Toby and Kate reach a crossroads in their personal and professional life. A flashforward reveals that Kate marries Phillip.

The sixth and final season will almost certainly answer a variety of lingering questions. We will get to see how Kate and Toby drifted apart. We could also see how Rebecca’s final days pan out and how she and Miguel became a couple. We might also learn the mystery person’s identity with whom Kevin shares a hotel room in the fifth season finale.

Fogelman has teased that the sixth season will feature some more flashforwards to help wrap up the story. He also teased that Kevin will find his self-purpose, and his romantic life will be a key plot thread. “There will be no looming questions when we get through the end of next season. Everything will be resolved,” Fogelman told THR. So fans can expect a satisfying conclusion to this family saga. Here’s a teaser for the final season.

