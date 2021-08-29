This Way Up Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Aisling Bea, ‘This Way Up‘ is a British comedy-drama that revolves around a young Irish Catholic woman, Áine, who suffers from a nervous breakdown. She is an English teacher living in London, and her only goal in life is to get her life together and rise above her declining mental state. Until now, the show has successfully spawned 2 seasons which makes us wonder if it’ll get renewed for a third. If you’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching this show and are looking for updates about its return, here’s everything we know about ‘The Way Up’ season 3!

This Way Up Season 3 Release Date

‘This Way Up’ season 2 released in its entirety on July 9, 2021, on Hulu. The show also premiered on July 14, 2021, on Channel 4 in the UK. The second season has 6 episodes, each with a runtime of around 25 minutes each.

With respect to the third season, we have news that might answer your questions! As of now, the show has not been renewed for another edition. However, the ratings for the show look good, which is enough for networks in general not to pull the plug. Likewise, the cast members also seem heavily invested in joining the production for another outing. Actor Tobias Menzies (Richard) stated that he is interested in doing more episodes, but it mostly depends on the creator/writer Aisling to keep churning out content.

Tobias added that her work is extremely personal to her, and the entire task of writing demands her to tap into her deepest experiences so that the matter is meaningful at its best. This definitely does not seem like an easy feat. Although he also teased that she could apply different strategies helping her come up with ideas for season 3. When Bea talked about her expectations and goals for season 2, she hoped it could be therapeutic for viewers who have struggled during the lockdown. She wanted to reach out to millions of people struggling with themselves, no matter how affluent or accomplished they are.

Considering that, there is a high chance for ‘This Way Up’ to be renewed. If we hear news about its confirmation, we can expect its filming to commence shortly after. TV shows usually take a year-long gap between two production cycles, so viewers might have to wait for some time. In all probability, we expect ‘This Way Up’ season 3 to release sometime in 2022.

This Way Up Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of seasons 1 and 2 includes Aisling Bea as Áine, a teacher teaching English as a foreign language and a frequent victim of nervous breakdowns. Sharon Horgan plays Shona, Áine’s sister, who watches over her. Dorian Grover plays Étienne, Áine’s 12-year-old French pupil, while Tobias Menzies portrays Richard, Étienne’s father, who is also Aine’s love interest and her employer. It is hoped that these actors rejoin the cast for season 2.

Other main cast members include Aasif Mandvi as Vish (Shona’s partner), Indira Varma as Charlotte (Shona’s colleague), and Kadiff Kirwan as Bradley (Aine’s flatmate). A few actors playing recurring roles include Chris Geere as Freddie (Áine’s ex-boyfriend), Ricky Grover as Tom (Áine’s friend from rehab), Ekow Quartey as James (Áine’s boss), and Pik-Sen Lim as Chien (one of Áine’s students). Both the primary and secondary cast members are expected to reprise their roles in season 3.

This Way Up Season 3 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 2 closes with Shona and Vish having a serious fall-out because the latter finds out about her affair with Charlotte. Richard has told his son Etienne about his relationship with Aine, and now that the lockdown has become a central part of the show, Aine might have to choose whether it is Bradley or Richard she wants to quarantine with. The next season will follow the events starting where season 2 left. Shona will face the consequences for having shared that voice note. Aine will also have to confront her demons and figure out what she really wants. She might also have to be answerable to Etienne, who now knows about her connection with his father.

