Through My Window 3: Will It Happen?

A Marçal Forés directorial venture and based on the ‘Hidalgos’ trilogy by Ariana Godoy, ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ or ‘A través del mar’ is the second entry in the ‘Through the Window film series. The first film, ‘Through My Window’ or ‘A través de mi ventana,’ released in 2022, introduces us to Ares Hildalgo (Julio Peña) and Raquel (Clara Galle), who end up together despite all the odds. In the second film, Ares and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship, as the former pursues a degree in medicine in Stockholm while the latter studies literature in Barcelona. Feeling lonely and undecided about his future, Ares returns home to spend some time with his girlfriend at the San Juan festival, and they are forced to recognize the problems in their relationship as they prepare to begin the next chapter in their lives.

Following its release, the film received mixed responses, with audience members praising the picturesque setting and the depiction of the insecurities and uncertainties of young adulthood, while criticizing the writing and performances. If you are wondering whether there will be a third film in the ‘Through My Window’ franchise, we got you covered.

Will Through My Window 3 Happen?

‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ premiered on June 23, 2023, on Netflix. The intermediate period between it and the first film is about 16 months. As for ‘Through My Window 3,’ this is what we know.

Netflix has already greenlit the third entry in the ‘Through My Window’ series. After the success of the first film, the streaming giant announced in February 2022, the same month as the film’s release, that they would be developing two sequels. The announcement that the first sequel would be called ‘A través del mar’ or ‘‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ came later, along with the fact that Andrea Chaparro, Iván Lapadula, and Carla Tous had been added to the cast.

The producers of the ‘Through My Window’ series decided to reveal more information about the upcoming third film through a mid-credit scene, which effectively serves as a trailer for the said film. In ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea,’ the relationship between Ares and Raquel becomes strained after the latter discovers that Ares spent a night on the same bed with his friend, Vera (Andrea Chaparro), though he that he was too drunk for anything to happen. Raquel attends the San Juan party with her two friends, Yoshi (Guillermo Lasheras) and Daniela (Natalia Azahara). After realizing he will never be more than a best friend to Raquel, Yoshi leaves and is killed in an accident. This widens the rift between Ares and Raquel, and they effectively break up.

In an interview with Vogue Spain, Galle discussed what the future held for the franchise. “There will be a third for sure and from then on we don’t know anything else. When it is done, we will know if it has a more open ending or a more closed one. The only certainty is that Ares and Raquel will always be here, that’s for sure,” the actress said.

In the mid-credits scene mentioned above, a video window appears on a desktop screen, with the phrase “coming soon” written within the window. We see footage from the upcoming film that depicts Ares returning from Stockholm. Even though they are with different people, the chemistry between him and Raquel is very much alive. The sequence ends with the announcement of the title of the third film: ‘Through My Window: Looking at You’ or ‘A través de tu Mirada.’

‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ mostly doesn’t follow the plot of ‘A través de ti,’ Godoy’s second book. In fact, it retcons certain things from the first film. It is safe to presume that the third film will not follow the third book, ‘A través de la lluvia.’ The story will likely remain focused on Raquel and Ares, with his brothers serving as supporting characters. Artemis (Eric Masip) revealed to his parents that he and Claudia (Emilia Lazo) are in a relationship in the second film. They will probably be married in the third. As for Apolo (Hugo Arbues), his sexual exploration will likely continue. Considering all this, viewers can expect ‘Through My Window’ 3 or ‘‘Through My Window: Looking at You’ to come out sometime in Q2 2024.

