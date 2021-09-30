Tiger King Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ blew viewers away when it premiered on March 20, 2020, just as people had begun scurrying into their homes due to the global pandemic. Big cats, big personalities, big claims, and big crimes make this true-crime docuseries a thrilling watch. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, ‘Tiger King,’ as its commonly called, attracted varied audiences to the docuseries format like never before.

While the docuseries drew praise from viewers and critics for exploring the dark underbelly of the world of big cat enthusiasts, others sharply pointed out its tendency to bloat and twist facts for a soap opera-style presentation and a glaring lack of messages pertaining to wildlife conservation. However, the tightly wound world of big cat lovers kept fans so entertained that many are ready for another round of tiger breeder, media personality, and convicted felon Joe Exotic. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Tiger King’ season 2!

Tiger King Season 2 Release Date

If you were wondering about season 2, here’s the good news. On September 23, 2021, Netflix announced that ‘Tiger King’ had been renewed for a second season. And we finally have the release date as well! Get ready to watch ‘Tiger King’ season 2 on November 17, 2021, on Netflix. The second season will also comprise seven episodes, just like season 1. The announcements came as a welcome surprise to fans, who had assumed season 2 would take longer to develop since season 1 had taken almost 5 years.

Tiger King Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 2 will see directors Goode and Chaiklin as the hosts again. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, is going to primarily feature through phone interviews as he is currently in prison. Netflix’s official date announcement video features a grainy clip of Exotic talking on a phone.

However, his nemesis Carole Baskin is not an active part of Season 2. “Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal,” said Baskin, of how the docuseries allegedly maligned her conservationist efforts and purportedly accused her of her former husband’s murder. She also called the docuseries a “reality show dumpster fire.” “I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians,” Baskin added.

Erik Cowie, Exotic’s zookeeper who testified against him, may also feature in the older clips, though he passed away in September 2021 at the age of 52. Doc Antle, the polyamorous, colorful safari owner, too, might be seen in older clips, although he publicly confessed his disappointment with the documentary on social media. His post has since been deleted. Thus, several known personalities may make an appearance in season 2, as there is a large amount of leftover unreleased footage from season 1.

“We have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding,” Chaiklin had said, shortly after season 1 had come out. Jeff and Lauren Lowe are currently in trouble with the authorities, having been discovered in violation of the Endangered Species Act. However, they are likely to be seen in season 2, especially because Lowe’s former attorney, Walter Mosley, told People, “Jeff tells me to share with you to ‘Watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ.’”

Tiger King Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 reveals the underworld of the big cat empire, with Joe Exotic reigning as its eccentric, dangerous king from his G.W Zoo in Oklahoma. The docuseries particularly focuses on his rivalry with Carole Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida. It also chronicles Exotic’s obsession with big cats. Obsession, we say, because it does not seem to be passion or love. Exotic is seen frolicking with tiger cubs and petting lions but is revealed to have gunned down tigers and illegally sold wild animals for profit.

However, it is Exotic’s extreme hatred for Baskin that forms the crux of the show, with his lewd and cruel online slander culminating into the two murder-for-hire plots against her that landed him in jail. Season 2 is also expected to examine Exotic’s associates and enemies in-depth, including those seen in season 1. Perhaps a few new faces will add to the stories of Exotic, Baskin, Antle, and others. The legal battles and internet fame Exotic juggles are likely to be delved into as well. “We did film [more] after we locked picture. We did film the sentencing [of Joe Exotic] and John [Finlay] with his new teeth,” stated Goode.

Exotic’s personal life and romantic relationships, particularly with his former husband, Travis Maldonado (who died by an accidental suicide), may also be concentrated upon. Season 2 might also address his health issues — particularly prostate cancer, for which he is currently receiving treatment. His memoir ‘Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,’ which is expected to release in late 2021, is another likely point of discussion. Exotic’s cryptocurrency $TKING may also be explored. The shutting down of the G. W. Zoo is expected to be addressed in this second season.

Exotic is currently in federal prison because of the two aforementioned murder-for-hire plots against Baskin, as well as for 17 other crimes pertaining to falsification of records and violations of the Lacey Act and Endangered Species Act. He faces a 22-year sentence but continues to legally contest his imprisonment and is possibly getting reduced jail time. He is also seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden, having previously sought one from former POTUS Donald Trump. Despite his status as a convicted felon, Exotic enjoys a massive fanbase online. ‘Tiger King’ season 2 is definitely going to add to it.

