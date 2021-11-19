Tiger King Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,’ or simply ‘Tiger King,’ is a true-crime documentary series that can only be described as a rollercoaster ride thanks to its eccentric characters and bizarre situations. After all, apart from the life of Joe Exotic, it also follows the dark underworld of the big cat industry, an unsolved disappearance, and all-consuming feuds. Thus, it’s no surprise that the production has earned critical acclaim and broken records with its popularity. So now that the second installment has landed on our screens, let’s find out the possibility of ‘Tiger King’ season 3, shall we?

Tiger King Season 3 Release Date

‘Tiger King’ season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2021, around two months after the streaming service announced its return. The fact that the first installment had attracted 64 million households within a month of its March 2020 release probably had a lot to do with the sequel’s confirmation. Unlike season 1, though, the second only consists of five episodes that have a run time of 40-45 minutes each, yet they still reveal baffling twists and turns at every step of the way to keep us hooked.

Coming to season 3, neither Netflix nor the show’s creators have released an official statement regarding its standing as yet, but there is hope. Joe’s fight for freedom and the legal troubles for the other individuals involved are far from over, so that’s a crucial aspect to consider. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the streaming giant chooses to wait a long while to see how the installment fares before committing to another one, especially since it took them over a year and a half to announce season 2. With that said, if renewed, we can expect ‘Tiger King’ season 3 to air sometime in 2023.

Tiger King Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

‘Tiger King’ has revolved around quite a few plots in the past, implying that it could again feature many different individuals if season 3 comes to light. That includes not just Joe Exotic (the Tiger King himself), his attorney John Phillips, Jeff Lowe, Lauren Lowe, and Allen Glover, but also Jeff Garretson, John Reinke, Don Lewis’ Daughters, and Ripper Jack, amongst many more. We can expect to see new faces as well, but the one we can count out is Carole Baskin.

After all, the animal rights activist sued Netflix following the trailer release of season 2 for using footage of her and her husband, Howard, in the new installment. She claimed that she had only signed an appearance contract for the first season, yet the streamer countered that their agreement had explicitly specified that they could use her footage in any future projects. In the end, a judge agreed that she had “no claim at all.” She has also admitted that she didn’t like her portrayal in season 1.

Tiger King Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Considering all that the first two installments have explored, ‘Tiger King’ season 3 will probably focus on Joe Exotic’s fight for freedom, his relationships, and the involvement of Jeff Lowe and Allen Glover in the attempted murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. It might also delve deeper into the alleged, similar plan to kill Joe himself, orchestrated by those he once trusted at the G.W. Zoo, which was initially touched upon in season 2.

Of course, any updates in the Don Lewis disappearance case and the legal troubles Jeff Lowe and Tim Stark have found themselves in could also be a significant part of it. Most importantly, season 3 could further highlight how saving the big cats and exotic animals should’ve always been the priority.

Read More: Where is Joe Exotic Now?