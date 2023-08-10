Timothée Chalamet Joins Edward Berger’s Netflix Film ‘The Last Adventure’

Timothée Chalamet has joined the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Last Adventure,’ written and directed by ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ fame Edward Berger. A remake of the eponymous 1967 French-Italian movie by Robert Enrico, the film follows a down-on-his luck adventurer, who sails around the world in search of a missing ship full of treasure from the Iraq War. Enrico’s film, on the other hand, follows two down-on-their-luck adventurers and an artist, who join hands together to find a sunken plane full of treasure off the coast of Congo. The remake is currently in development at Netflix without a known production date.

Chalamet is currently engaged in the post-production of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ film series. He is also preparing to portray a young Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown.’ The actor plays a young Willy Wonka in Paul King’s ‘Wonka,’ which is slated to release in December 2023. Chalamet’s recent credits include Lee in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ Yule in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Zeffirelli in Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch,’ Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women,’ Hal in Netflix’s period film ‘The King,’ etc.

Berger confirmed that the production of ‘The Last Adventure’ will kickstart once he finishes ‘Conclave,’ starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini. The thriller film, which is based on Robert Harris’ eponymous novel, is currently in post-production.

Berger wanted to direct a “fun” film after making the affecting war film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’ “I need to get it out of my system and make something fun. The immediate impulse is, let’s do the opposite. Let’s do something that is extremely entertaining and just fun for the audience… That’s the main goal,” he told Variety. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s other credits include Bryan Cranston-starrer ‘Your Honor,’ ‘All My Loving,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Patrick Melrose,’ AMC’s ‘The Terror,’ etc.

Malte Grunert, who co-produced ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is teaming up with Berger again to produce ‘The Last Adventure.’ “With all the intangibilities of the film industry, that’s definitely what I’m planning for and it would make me very happy because basically I want to make every single film in the future with Edward,” the producer added to Variety about collaborating with the filmmaker. Grunert is known for producing Ewan McGregor and Eva Green-starrer ‘Perfect Sense,’ Philip Seymour Hoffman-starrer ‘A Most Wanted Man,’ Mike Leigh’s ‘Mr. Turner,’ Academy Award-nominated war film ‘Land of Mine,’ etc.

Netflix is collaborating with Grunert’s Berlin-based Amusement Park Films and Nine Hours for the production of the adventure film. In the upcoming months, we can expect more updates about the rest of the cast of the movie.

