Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date: What To Expect?

‘Titans‘ season 3 is proving that the superhero drama is not afraid of reaching into the nook and corner of the DC Comics universe to craft compelling episodes. In the ninth episode, the story shifts focus from the core team and on to Raven’s time in Themyscira.

The latest episode also features the surprising returns of not one but three heroes who previously perished. If you are curious to find more about the return of these fan-favorite characters, you can head to the recap section. For readers more excited for the story’s next chapter, here’s a look at what’s in store for ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10!

Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10 will premiere on September 30, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. The third season comprises 13 episodes that have a runtime of 40-50 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show land on the streaming service weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10 on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can access the new episode starting from the date and time specified above. You can also stream the upcoming episode on other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, provided you have added HBO Max to your subscriptions.

Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 is reportedly titled ‘Troubled Waters’ and is likely to deal with the aftermath of Scarecrow’s toxin releasing into Gotham’s water supply. Tension could arise between Dick and Barbara about how to diffuse the chaotic situation in Gotham. With Tim and Donna back from the afterlife, the team could definitely use their help in handling the situation.

Raven is also destined to find her way to Gotham eventually. It seems likely that Jason will be redeemed, but Blackfire could turn on her sister and pose problems for the team. Hank could team up with his brother and continue fighting the ghouls in the afterlife, at least for now.

Titans Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 9 is called ‘Souls.’ It opens with Bruce Wayne contemplating suicide. The scene then shifts to Themyscira, aka Paradise Island, where Rachel/Raven has been training for months and making efforts to resurrect Donna. After her attempt of using her powers to revive Donna is caught, Raven is tasked with rebuilding a stone artifact. When she fails to rebuild it, she realizes that her efforts in bringing Donna back to life are in vain, and she decides to depart Themyscira.

After getting shot at the end of the previous episode, Tim wakes up in the afterlife. There he meets Donna, who tries to comfort Tim about his demise. The duo is attacked by a group of creatures but is saved by the arrival of Hank Hall/Hawk, who perished in the third episode of the season. Hank tells Donna about a bridge that can lead the souls of the dead back to life.

The trio figures out the bridge’s location and begins to crossover. However, they are attacked by ghouls who feed on souls. Hank is forced to stay behind, allowing Donna and Tim to crossover into the land of the living. The bridge disappears, but hank reunites with his brother Don Hall who has been protecting souls from the ghouls in the afterlife. Bruce sets fire to his castle and passes out, but Donna is able to save him just in time.

