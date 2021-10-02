Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

In ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10, the worst finally happens as Scarecrow reaps the rewards of his plan succeeding. With Gotham City in an anarchic state, the Titans must step up and fix the city. However, when Scarecrow frames them in the public eye, the heroes find themselves pushed into a corner with the odds stacked against them. If you need a refresher about the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section below. For readers wondering how the Titans will fight their way out of this situation, here’s a look at what’s in store for Titans’ season 3 episode 11!

Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to release on October 7, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. Season 3 of the superhero drama contains 13 episodes which run for 40-50 minutes each. New episodes of the show land on the platform every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

To watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 11, head to HBO Max. The new episode will become available to users of the streaming service starting from the date and time specified above. You can also opt to watch the new episode on other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, by adding HBO Max to your existing packages.

Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘The Call Is Coming From Inside The House’ is the title of ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 11, and it suggests we might be up for a haunted house-style horror episode. Rachel’s powers could come into play as the Titans try to figure out a way to stop Scarecrow. It is likely that Donna will take charge of reuniting the Titans while Dick and Conner will search for some answers at an old factory. We might also find out whether Blackfire manipulated Starfire into sharing her powers or something entirely different and fishy is going on.

Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

The tenth episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 is titled ‘Troubled Waters.’ In the episode, Gotham City descends into chaos after more than half the population becomes affected by Scarecrow’s fear toxin. Scarecrow reunites with Jason AKA Red Hood and shares a video that frames the Titans as the ones responsible for the release of the toxin. He also places a bounty on Nightwing’s head and establishes Red Hood as the city’s new protector.

After a brief fight with Gotham’s drug-addled citizens, Dick decides to turn himself in to build trust with the public. Elsewhere, Donna is confronted by a woman from her homeland, Lydia, who wants to know how Donna returned from the dead and whether she is a threat. Donna must prove herself by fighting Lydia, and she emerges victorious.

All the Titans turn themselves in, but a fight breaks out, and Blackfire gets shot. The Titans escape but end up scattered across the city. Starfire allows her sister to absorb some of her powers so she can recover. Gar runs into Rachel, who has recently arrived in Gotham, while Donna also makes it to the city. The episode ends with Dick and Conner heading into a factory.

