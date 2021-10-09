Titans Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 11 of ‘Titans‘ season 3 finally delivers the long-awaited round two of the Nightwing vs. Red Hood battle we have all been dying to watch. The two former Robins confront each other as the fate of Gotham City hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the rest of the Titans are scattered across the city and deal with their own struggles. You can read more about the same in the recap section at the end.

Now, following the action-packed episode, fans must be impatiently waiting to find out how the titular superhero team will fight back against their enemies. While you wait for ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 12, allow us to guide you through all the details about it!

Titans Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 12 will premiere on October 14, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. The third season comprises 13 episodes which are approximately 40-50 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show are released on the platform weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 12 on HBO Max. Subscribers of the streaming service can access the upcoming episode from the date and time stated above. Viewers also have the choice to watch the new episode on platforms such as Apple TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, provided they have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on through their existing subscriptions.

Titans Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

The twelfth and penultimate episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 is titled ‘Prodigal,’ which hints that Batman’s legacy might play a huge part in the narrative. With Dick and Jason both having moved on from the mantle of Robin, it looks likely that Tim will step in as the next Boy Wonder and help the Titans in their fight to save Gotham.

We might also learn more about the new abilities Starfire briefly depicts after recovering from her trance. Dick is likely to survive the gunshot wound, and Conner might swoop in to save the injured hero. The Titans are likely to reassemble by the episode’s end and plan one last-ditch effort to defeat Scarecrow and Red Hood.

Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

Episode 11 of ‘Titans’ season 3 is titled ‘The Call Is Coming From Inside The House.’ It opens with Crane telling Jason about their plan’s next stage: to get rid of Dick/Nightwing. Red Hood broadcasts a video challenging Dick to a fight in front of Gotham residents. Meanwhile, Rachel and Gar team up to locate the Lazarus Pit.

Elsewhere, Starfire has another vision and ends up revisiting her childhood. She learns that she was born without her powers, but the Tamarans would never accept a powerless ruler. Therefore, her parents had her sister’s powers transferred to Starfire. In Gotham City, Donna teams up with Tim Drake to help the residents deal with an attack from corrupt police officers.

Nightwing goes to face Red Hood alone, leaving Conner and Krypto behind. The former proteges of Batman go toe-to-toe, but Nightwing emerges on top. However, he decides to spare Jason’s life. An onlooker shoots Nightwing allowing Red Hood to get back up, and the second shot hits Nightwing in the neck. Rachel senses something is wrong with Dick. Red Hood returns to the Wayne Manor to find an unhinged Crane waiting for him.

