In the latest episode of ‘Titans,’ Hank finds himself in the murderous company of Jason, who is alive and planning to sabotage the Titans’ mission. He then calls Hank to Gotham’s Conservatory and plants a bomb in his chest. For more details about ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 3, you can read the recap. Well, here’s everything we know about episode 4!

Titans Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 4 is set to release on August 19, 2021, at 3 am EST on HBO Max. The third season comprises 13 hour-long episodes. New episodes drop every Thursday on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 4 will be available to stream on HBO Max (from the date and time stated above). Subscribers of the service can enjoy the series at no additional cost. The series can also be watched on other platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV by subscribing to the HBO Max add-on through these services.

Titans Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode titled ‘Blackfire,’ the supervillain in question might join Red Hood on the villainous front. It will also shed light on Starfire’s struggles with her sister, who gets introduced in the second season of the superhero series. The problems between them started even before Blackfire attacked Earth. Meanwhile, the Titans will pull a few strings to save Hank, who will then continue his mission of finding Jason.

Titans Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode titled ‘Hank & Dove,’ Dick realizes that Jason’s death is a lie after discovering an empty casket that was supposed to be carrying his corpse. He probably has been faking it, or someone must have reawakened his dead body. Jason is confirmed to be Red Hood, and Starfire suggests that they could revive Donna in case Jason really woke up from the dead. The gang decides to investigate the chemistry set they found, but one day, Hank gets a call from a panicky Jason, who promises to tell him where he is if Hank helps him out.

The conversation leads Hank to the old Gotham Observatory, where he is told to perform a series of weird tasks until Red Hood knocks him out. He finally wakes up at Wayne Manor, feeling something heavy in his chest. It turns out to be a bomb that is meticulously designed to blow up in case someone tried to diffuse it. Gar calls for Bruce Wayne’s assistance considering Jason is alive and is minutes away from destroying Hank. Jason places a demand of $30 million on a phone call with Dick, who puts him on beta-blockers to slow his heart rate.

Dick goes to Scarecrow for a profile on the person he assumes is controlling Jason. They entertain the possibility that Jason might be on bad terms with his father, so he is plotting revenge by using his father’s weapons against him. The bomb lodged in Hank’s chest is a prototype designed by Wayne Enterprises, and their only hope now is Conner, who has to build a deactivator from the blueprints contained in his archives within three hours. Hank is in the meantime under Krypto and Dawn’s care.

Read More: Shows Like Titans