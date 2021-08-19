Episode 4 of ‘Titans’ season 3 follows Kory and Gar as they try to figure out the cause of Kory’s blackouts. Meanwhile, Dick’s attempts to stop Scarecrow from escaping lead to a series of events that threaten to plunge Gotham into chaos. The exciting and action-heavy episode cleverly sets up interesting conflicts for the team of young superheroes to deal with. Folks looking to catch up on the episode’s events can head straight to the recap section. If you are eagerly waiting for the next episode, here’s everything you need to know ahead of ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 5.

Titans Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 5 premieres on August 26, 2021, at 3 am EST on HBO Max. The show’s third season consists of 13 episodes, which are approximately 60 minutes in length each. New episodes drop on the service every week on Thursday.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can watch the new episode starting from the date and time mentioned above. The series is also available to watch on other platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, provided you have added HBO Max to your subscription package.

Titans Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 is reportedly titled ‘Lazarus.’ The episode could focus on Rachel’s quest to revive Donna. The new episode could also reveal the master plan of Scarecrow and Red Hood. The latter has already proven he is a threat to Gotham City, and under Scarecrow’s guidance, things are likely to get real bleak for the city. Hank’s death is likely to have a profound effect on Conner. We could also learn more about Blackfire’s conflict with Starfire, and the former could find a way to escape from captivity.

Titans Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Blackfire’ and opens with the team dealing with the loss of Hank. Conner blames himself for Hank’s death. Dove leaves the team and heads for her family home in Paris. Dick learns that the GCPD is moving Scarecrow to a different facility. Thus, he attacks the convoy and takes Scarecrow to a secure location.

Kory has been experiencing blackouts. In a state of trance, she ends up attacking Gar. The two decide to figure out what is going with Kory. Their search leads them to an underground government facility. Inside, Kory finds her sister Blackfire held captive. The sisters have an argument about their past. Following a brief fight with Blackfire, Kory leaves.

At the cabin where Bruce trained him and Jason, Dick talks to Scarecrow. He knows that Scarecrow was planning to use Red Hood to escape from the prison. Dick blames Scarecrow for turning Jason into a psychopath. Scarecrow claims that he fixed Jason. Red Hood arrives and fights Nightwing. The GCPD also arrives and tries to take out Red Hood but fails. Red Hood and Scarecrow escape into the night.

