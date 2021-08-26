The fifth episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 brings a surprising breath of fresh air as it dives deep into Jason’s transformation into the Red Hood. In what is a fantastic twist on the character’s origin story from the pages of DC comics, the episode reveals how Scarecrow perpetrated the events leading up to Jason’s death and eventual resurrection as Red Hood. You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section. However, let’s first take a glance at what we can expect from ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 6.

Titans Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 6 will release on September 2, 2021, at 3 am EST on HBO Max. The show’s third season comprises 13 episodes, which have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes each. Fresh episodes drop on the service weekly, every Thursday.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 6 on HBO Max. The new episode will become available to subscribers of the service starting from the date and time mentioned above. The series is also available to watch on other platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, provided you have added HBO Max to your subscription package.

Titans Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘Titans’ season 3 is reportedly called ‘Lady Vic’ and will bring the eponymous villainess into the narrative fold. As has been the trend with the episodes this season so far, the new episode is likely to follow two different narratives. As the battle for control over Gotham City is starting to heat up, Scarecrow will enlist the help of Lady Vic, a ferocious assassin who shares a past with Dick and Barbara. Meanwhile, Kory and Gar are likely to continue monitoring Blackfire. Kory might change her mind about her sister and help her escape from captivity. Blackfire could arrive at the Wayne Manor after her escape.

Titans Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Lazarus.’ It opens with Scarecrow telling Jason of his plan to engulf Gotham City in his fear toxin so that he has total control over the citizens and the city. Through flashbacks, we learn about Jason’s transformation into Red Hood. After Donna’s death, Jason begins to experience nightmares, and at Bruce’s behest, sees Dr. Leslie Thompkins for therapy.

The sessions go well until Bruce decides to remove Jason from the mantle of Robin. Jason believes that Leslie told Bruce about his fears. He feels that Bruce removed him because he is afraid. An angry Jason goes to the Arkham Asylum and meets Scarecrow. He offers Scarecrow all the information about Batman in exchange for help in restraining his fear. With Scarecrow’s help, Jason is able to craft a drug that helps control his fear.

Scarecrow and Jason try out the drug on Joker, which leads to the Joker brutally killing Jason. After Jason’s death, Scarecrow resurrects him through the Lazarus Pit. He also formulates a new toxin that helps him control Jason as Red Hood. Red Hood finds a kidnapper named Pete Hawkins and rescues an orphan. Red Hood drops the child at Molly’s place, and she quickly realizes that he is actually Jason.

