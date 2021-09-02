‘Titans’ season 3 episode 6 proves that the superheroes are facing one of their sternest challenges yet as Scarecrow cleverly furthers his plan of engulfing Gotham City in his fear toxin. In his quest, he is aided by Lady Vic, a ruthless assassin who shares a past with Dick and Barbara.

Meanwhile, the tension between Kory and Blackfire rises. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events, you can find a summary in the recap section. For those of you who are impatiently waiting for the story’s next chapter, here’s what you need to know about ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 7!

Titans Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 7 will premiere on September 9, 2021, at 3 am EST on HBO Max. The show’s third season contains 13 hour-long episodes, and new episodes are released on the service every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 7, head to HBO Max. The upcoming episode will become available to subscribers of the service starting from the above-stated date and time. New episodes can also be streamed on other platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV, as long as you have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on through these services.

Titans Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode of ‘Titans’ season 3 is titled ’51 Percent.’ It will deal with the aftermath of Jason going against Scarecrow’s orders. It is possible that the people under the influence of Scarecrow’s drug will commit a series of crimes adding to Barbara’s problems. The Titans will likely have to make a tough call by choosing between watching from the sidelines or intervening at the risk of facing police action against them. We could also see why Barbara is essential to Scarecrow’s plan and how Blackfire fits into it.

Titans Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

‘Lady Vic’ is the sixth episode of ‘Titans’ season 3, and it takes us back into the shared past of Dick and Barbara. The episode opens with the eponymous assassin murdering two police officers before heading to Gotham City. The narrative shifts to a flashback, and we learn that Barbara committed robberies to escape her father’s shadow and was romantically involved with Dick.

In the present, Gar and Kory bring Blackfire to the Wayne Manor while Dick is recuperating from the bullet wound in the Batcave. Kory and Gar learn that Dick went after Red Hood and Scarecrow on his own. Jason argues with Scarecrow to release the drug, but the villain insists that he must perfect the formula. Scarecrow takes the help of Lady Vic to steal a piece of surgical equipment from a hospital.

Dick tries to convince Barbara to let him investigate the crime scene, but she refuses. Barbara is contacted by Bruce, who asks her to meet him alone. It turns out to be an ambush, and Lady Vic attacks her. Meanwhile, Kory, Conner, and Blackfire try to track down the equipment’s inventor and save her from a bomb explosion. Blackfire escapes in the midst of the events.

A flashback reveals that Dick and Barbara faced Lady Vic years ago, and Barbara killed her partner. In the present, Dick figures out that Lady Vic stole the equipment. Barbara fights Lady Vic, who leaves after getting a scan of her opponent’s face. Blackfire connects with Scarecrow, and Jason passes some of the drugs on Gotham’s streets.

Read More: Shows Like Titans