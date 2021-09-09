As we effectively cross the halfway mark in the third season of ‘Titans’ with episode 7, the titular group finally comes together as a team and deals a lethal blow to their biggest threat. Dick, Barbara, and Kory, along with the rest of the young heroes, spend most of the episode looking for Scarecrow.

However, once they locate him, it’s action time, and the Titans emerge on top. So then what happens to the Scarecrow? You can find out in the recap section. If you enjoyed the latest episode and are curious about the story’s next chapter, here’s what you need to know about ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 8!

Titans Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 8 will release on September 16, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. The third installment of the superhero series comprises 13 episodes with a runtime of 40-50 minutes each. Fresh episodes arrive on the streaming service weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch Titans Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 8 on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can stream the new episode starting from the date and time specified above. The upcoming episode can also be streamed on other platforms such as Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTubeTV, Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and DirecTV, provided you have added the HBO Max add-on to your package.

Titans Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 of ‘Titans’ season 3 is reportedly titled ‘Home’ and will deal with the aftermath of Titans shutting down Scarecrow’s operation for good. Scarecrow could be forced into making a desperate move that will make it easy for the Titans to capture him and send him back to Arkham. In the process, Jason could also be freed from the influence of Scarecrow’s drug. However, it might take longer for him to redeem himself. We are likely to see some development in the bond between Conner and Blackfire, with a romantic relationship between them looking like a possibility.

Titans Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

‘Titans’ season 3 episode 7 titled ‘51%’ opens with Gotham City in peril after Scarecrow’s fear toxin is distributed by Jason. Barbara informs Dick, and they agree to work together on the matter. Jason returns to Scarecrow’s base. Scarecrow praises Jason’s efforts but secretly drugs him as punishment.

Dick convinces Barbara to use the Oracle computer to locate Scarecrow. Dick and Conner head off to a location they receive from the system. Simultaneously, Kory and Blackfire try to find out about Scarecrow’s plan and location from mob boss Valeska Nox. Nox offers to help on the condition that she be reunited with her son. However, her son turns out to be an FBI informant, and Nox kills him. Kory, in turn, kills Nox.

At the location, Dick learns that Scarecrow already has access to the Oracle. He informs Barbara, who then destroys the Oracle. With help from Kory and Blackfire, Dick finds out Scarecrow’s location from one of Nox’s henchmen. The Titans regroup and attack Scarecrow’s base and destroy his operation. However, Scarecrow flees with Jason. The episode ends with Gar meeting with Molly in hopes of redeeming Jason.

