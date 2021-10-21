Titans Season 4: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Titans‘ is a superhero drama series that follows Batman’s former protege, Dick Grayson, and his group of super friends who band together in their shared quest for justice and self-identity. It is based on characters appearing in the pages of DC Comics and developed for television by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. The high-octane action drama first premiered in 2018 on DC Universe and later moved to HBO Max with its third season.

All three seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from critics, with fans openly embracing the diverse ensemble of faltering heroes. The show’s third season brings a major shakeup for the team as they must protect Gotham City from one of their very own. By the end of the season, the heroes find themselves at crossroads and leave fans to wonder whether we will see them on our screens again. If you are curious to learn whether a follow-up season will continue the team’s journey, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Titans’ season 4!

Titans Season 4 Release Date

‘Titans’ season 3 landed on August 12, 2021, on HBO Max. The first three episodes of the thirteen-episode-long season debuted on the service the same day. The remainder of the episodes were released weekly, and the season finale dropped on October 21, 2021. Episodes of the show typically have a runtime of 40–50 minutes each. The third season received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics, with many considering it an improvement in comparison to its predecessors.

Moving towards news of a new season, we have some exciting updates for the fans of the show! On October 16, 2021, actor Brenton Thwaites announced that HBO Max has officially ordered a fourth season of ‘Titans.’ He also expressed excitement over returning to filming the new season, thus hinting that production is expected to commence soon.

However, the new installment currently does not have a confirmed release date. Filming of one season of the show lasts for roughly 6-8 months. Therefore, we can expect a similar production timeframe for the fourth season. If production begins before the year’s end, ‘Titans’ season 4 could be on track to premiere sometime in Fall 2022.

Titans Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Titans’ stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing (formerly Robin), Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy. Savannah Welch (Barbara Gordon), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Conner/Superboy), Damaris Lewis (Komand’r/Blackfire), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Red Hood/Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow) are the other main cast members for season 3.

For the fourth season, most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles, with Thwaites already confirming his return. However, Ritchson will not return as his character’s death in season 3 closes the curtain on his time on the show. Likewise, Kartheiser is unlikely to appear. Meanwhile, Kelly’s future as a main cast member looks uncertain given her character’s arc, but she could return as a guest star. Recurring cast member Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake) is likely to appear in a larger capacity for season 4. We could also see some new faces among the cast in the new season.

Titans Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In the third season, the Titans fight Scarecrow and Jason/Red Hood and try to protect Gotham City in the absence of Bruce Wayne. In the end, the heroes stop Scarecrow from destroying Gotham City with a bit of help from a reformed Jason and Barbara. With Gotham City in safe hands under the stewardship of Barbara and ARGUS, the Titans head back to San Francisco. Donna goes to Paris to meet Dawn, and Blackfire returns to Tamaran.

Season 4 could follow the Titans in their familiar surroundings operating as more capable heroes protecting San Francisco. Jason is likely to continue his journey of redemption and could form a team of his own akin to The Outlaws from the comics. Dick will train Tim as the next Robin, and the latter’s struggles of adjusting to the hero gig could be a focus of the new season. Donna might end up working with ARGUS. A few new heroes could join the fold as well.

