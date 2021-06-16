Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ is a fantasy drama TV anime. It revolves around Fushi, who comes to Earth to observe humanity on the behest of his master, the Beholder, and gradually becomes a part of it. During his journey, he meets new people and learns new things, constantly evolving into a more empathic and intelligent being. On April 12, 2021, ‘To Your Eternity’ premiered and is already regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Eternity Episode 11 Release Date

‘To Your Eternity’ episode 11, titled ‘Gift From the Past,’ is set to release on June 21, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Gugu and Fushi face the Nokker together. As the Nokker starts to steal Fushi’s identities, Fushi implores Gugu to run away. The latter tries to use the alcohol in his belly to burn the attacker but realizes that not even a drop is left inside him. he runs to the brewer’s home to get more alcohol and find Rean and her family are there. Pioran instantly realizes what has happened and convinces the brewer to do what Gugu says. The boy returns to the forest and burns the Nokker, rescuing Fushi, who Gugu discovers has turned into a rock.

The Beholder later visits Fushi and tells him to leave the place. The Nokkers, he warns, will continue to hunt Fushi, and the only way he can fight them by expanding his knowledge. Fushi refuses, asserting that he can learn things by staying there. There is subsequently a four-year time skip. Gugu has become incredibly strong during this period, while Fushi has learned cooking and taken up sewing. In episode 11, Gugu’s brother, Shin, might walk back into his life and bring certain changes with him that will affect both Gugu and Rean.

