Based on Yoshitoki Ōima’s (‘A Silent Voice’) manga series of the same name, ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy TV anime. The series revolves around an entity with no form or name which arrives on Earth with the mission to live with its inhabitants in order to understand and learn more about them. However, as it spends time with people with different struggles and backgrounds, it slowly forms a deep bond with them and begins to understand language, emotions, and much more.

The anime was first released on April 12, 2021, and with its episode 16 about to release, fans must be curious to learn more about it. In case you are also looking for similar information, then we have got you covered.

To Your Eternity Episode 16 Release Date

‘To Your Eternity’ episode 16, titled “The Children’s Dreams” or “Kodomo-tachi no Yume” is slated to premiere on August 2, 2021, in Japan on NHK Educational TV. Season 1 has 20 episodes. The Japanese animation studio Brain’s Base has developed the series with Shinzou Fujita overseeing the scripts and Masahiko Murata as the director.

The characters are designed by Koji Yabuno, and Ryou Kawasaki has shouldered the responsibility of series music composition. The opening theme song, “PINK BLOOD,” is performed by the Japanese-American singer and songwriter Utada Hikaru, while the ending theme song, “Mediator,” is composed by Masashi Hamauzu.

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed the series for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed episodes. ‘To Your Eternity’ is also accessible on VRV. The latest episodes of the fantasy drama TV anime are available for streaming in several countries in Asia on Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

Fans from this region of the world can also watch it on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms like Friday, KKTV, Line TV, Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), myVideo (Taiwan), Sushiroll (Indonesia), Dimsum (Brunei and Malaysia) and MeWatch (Singapore). Bilibili, iQIYI, Netflix Japan, and Tencent also have the anime in their catalog.

To Your Eternity Episode 16 Spoilers

In episode 15, titled “A Girl Named Tonari” or “Tonari to Iu Na no Shōjo,” Fushi’s struggle for purpose continues as he finds itself in Parona’s form. Tonari claims that she can help him find the person who is probably behind Pioran’s disappearance. Later Fushi’s relentless search bears fruit as he locates the prison where he is kept.

After Pioran’s insistence, he leaves but not before promising to return. Later, he faces the Nokker again, and despite his repeated warnings Tonari, her family, and the people of the island surround the enemy. They are even ready to lay their lives on the line to defeat the monster in front of them. In all the chaos, Fushi finally understands its weakness and begins to shoot arrows in its weak spot as the rest of the islanders follow suit.

Soon, the Nokker collapses, and Fushi regains Oniguma, the memories of March and Gugu. In episode 16, titled “The Children’s Dreams” or “Kodomo-tachi no Yume,” the mysterious hooded figure may finally confront Fushi, and his true identity may be revealed. Fushi is likely to get closer to doing something about Pioran’s captivity.

