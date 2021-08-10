Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima, ‘To Your Eternity’ is a fantasy drama anime. The show revolves around a nameless entity that arrives on Earth on his creator’s instruction to understand the human world. Once it assumes human form, it slowly begins to learn more about emotions, human behavior, and language. Along his exceptionally enlightening journey, one girl gives him the name Fushi, and he later goes on to regard her as his mother. The anime first premiered on April 12, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Eternity Episode 18 Release Date

‘To Your Eternity’ episode, 18 titled ‘To Continue On’ is all set to premiere on August 16, 2021, in Japan on NHK Educational TV. The Japanese animation studio Brain’s Base has developed the series with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita overseeing the scripts. Koji Yabuno has designed the characters while the series music is composed by Ryou Kawasaki. Hikaru Utada has performed “PINK BLOOD,” the opening theme song, and Masashi Hamauzu has sung the “Mediator,” the ending theme track.

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘To Your Eternity’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the fantasy series German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese dubbed episodes. The latest episodes are also available on VRV. People from some Asian countries can stream the anime on Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

Ani-one-affiliated video-on-demand platforms such as Friday, Line TV, Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Dimsum (Brunei and Malaysia), Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), myVideo (Taiwan), Sushiroll (Indonesia), and MeWatch (Singapore) also have the show in their catalogs. Fans can head to Netflix Japan, Tencent, iQIYI, and Bilbili to watch the series as well.

To Your Eternity Episode 18 Spoilers

In episode 17, Hayase, after defeating Fushi, decides to use the opportunity to manipulate the islanders. She fabricates a story and claims that she had rescued the immortal being a long time ago, and it was only because of her that he learned everything. Hayase asks the people to support her and have faith in her as she will ensure that they never go hungry and lead a respectful life. She chooses Tonari as the new leader of Janada and takes Fushi with her.

While Fushi lay unconscious on the bed, Hayase begins to harass him sexually, but soon Tonari and her friends come searching for him. Just when the soldiers outside are about to take them away, Fushi arrives out of nowhere and puts a sword to Hayase’s throat, and threatens to kill her. He agrees to cooperate with her arch-enemy on the condition that she lets everyone go. Later, Tonari decides to take the kids on the ship with her, but just when it leaves the shores of Janada, she takes a boat to the island to rescue her friend.

In episode 18, Tonari will return to the island to look for Fushi, but some Nokkers will come in her way. Soon Janada will descend into chaos as the immortal being and her friend will find themselves helplessly looking at the death and destruction unfold in front of their eyes.

