Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy drama anime series. It tells the story of a nameless and emotionless immortal entity sent to Earth by a higher being to observe the planet and its inhabitants. As time progresses, it adopts new appearances, eventually transforming into a young boy named Fushi. On April 12, 2021, the anime premiered and has already garnered widespread positive reviews for the exceptional animation, strong voice cast, and thought-provoking storyline. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

To Your Identity Episode 2 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 2, titled ‘A Rambunctious Girl,’ is set to release on April 19, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, a yet-to-be-identified narrator sends a white orb to Planet Earth and explains his reasons to do so and its characteristics. The first thing that the orb touches is a rock in the Arctic, so it transforms into a rock. Time passes, and the weather grows warmer, so it takes the appearance of moss. It observes a Reshy wolf die and then turns into an identical copy of the wolf, down to the wound that killed it. The wound heals in 20 seconds, and almost instinctively, it finds its way to a ghost village and the home of its single inhabitant, a young boy with white hair and green eyes. It turns out that the wolf, whose name was Joan, was the boy’s companion.

The other inhabitants left the village a long time ago. At night, the nameless boy paints the faces of other villagers to remember them. He tries to follow in their footsteps and find “paradise,” a land where food is supposed to be aplenty. He sets out with “Joan.” During their journey, he gets injured when the ice breaks under him. Later, he finds a broken wagon and several headstones. Realizing that his journey has been fruitless, the boy breaks down crying. He returns home with “Joan” and eventually succumbs to his injuries. After his death, the entity transforms into the boy and leaves the house, intent on seeing the world. Meanwhile, the boy reunites with the real Joan and the villagers in the afterlife.

In episode 2, the entity might arrive in the land of Ninannah and encounter a girl named March, who has been sent to the forest as a sacrifice to the Spirit Bear. The two might form a bond through their shared determination to survive. March might realize that the entity doesn’t even understand the notion of humanity. She might give him a name.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time