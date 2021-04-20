Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is lightning in a bottle of an anime show. With stunning animation and an impeccable storyline, ‘To Your Eternity’ draws in its audience right from the beginning. It revolves around a nameless and emotionless immortal entity sent to Earth by a higher being to observe the planet and its inhabitants. As time progresses, it adopts new appearances, eventually transforming into a young boy named Fushi. On April 12, 2021, the anime premiered and is already being hailed as one of the season’s best shows. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Identity Episode 3 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 3, titled ‘A Small Evolution,’ is set to release on April 26, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, the entity walks southward to fulfill the boy’s dream of seeing the world. It doesn’t know yet how to respond to hunger or physical danger, so it dies time and again, only to revive each time. After traveling through snow and ice for a long time, he comes to a lush green land, where he is killed again, this time by the local deity, the Spirit Bear or Oniguma. Meanwhile, in the village of Ninannah, a rumbunctious girl named March plays house with her older friend Parona.

March lives in the village with her doting parents and younger sister Risa. She can’t wait to grow up and become a mother. However, her life suddenly undergoes a drastic change when she is selected as the next sacrifice to the Spirit Bear. As Hayase, warrior and government official from Yanome, takes March to Spirit Bear’s altar, Parona helps the latter escape. While running away from her pursuers, March comes across the entity’s body and inadvertently triggers his revival.

At first, March follows him around and realizes that the entity doesn’t know how to act like a human. Over the course of the following day, the two of them grow close over their shared desire to survive. In episode 3, March might become a mother figure in the entity’s life, teaching him everything that she knows. Parona, who Hayase captured, might escape and try to get to March before it’s too late.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time