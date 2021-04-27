Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy drama anime show that depicts the incredible journey of an entity sent to Earth to observe the planet and its residents. In time, the nameless and emotionless immortal being develops real connections with various people, gaining an identity of its own. On April 12, 2021, the anime premiered and is already being hailed as one of the season’s best shows. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Identity Episode 4 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 4, titled ‘A Large Vessel,’ is set to release on May 3, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, the narrator speaks about himself for the first time, explaining that he sent the white orb to Earth to gather information. After meeting March, it starts following her. She admonishes it by saying that she is not its mother but is curious about it. She wonders whether the boy is a member of the Doki people and teaches it how to say “arigato.” She even gives it a name, Fushi.

Meanwhile, Parona and the Yanome soldiers guarding her get attacked by the Spirit Bear. To save herself from the monstrous creature, Paroma jumps off a cliff. Hayase eventually finds March and takes her away. It is only later that her soldiers tell her that Fushi is the monster they told her about. Hayase makes March eat something, after which the young girl loses consciousness. Hayase and her men take March to the altar and bind her there. Parona arrives and tries to protect March from the Spirit Bear, which has emerged from the forest. This is when Fushi shows up and fights the Spirit Bear.

Because of Fushi’s immortality, the Spirit Bear can’t kill him. Fushi transforms into his Reshy wolf form and ultimately kills the creature. Hayase orders her men to take the bear’s corpse, Paroma, March, and Fushi to Yanome. When March feeds the wolf a fruit, it tells her, “Arigato.” In episode 4, Parona and March might have to become accustomed to the city life in Yanome as they can’t go back to their village. Hayase might try to extract the secrets of immortality from Fushi.

