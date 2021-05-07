‘To Your Eternity’ is or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy drama anime show developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’). It revolves around a mysterious entity that comes to Earth to observe humanity and gradually begins to create an identity of its own. On April 12, 2021, the anime premiered and is already being hailed as one of the season’s best shows. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Identity Episode 5 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 5, titled ‘Those Who Follow,’ is set to release on May 10, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Hayase takes March, Parona, and Fushi to Yanome. Parona recalls her older sister, who willingly went to the mountains so that Parona could be spared. On their way, Parona and March learn that even the shaman woman Hayase brought is a prisoner. After arriving at Yanome, they and Fushi are overwhelmed by the large and bustling city. Hayase drugs them and then puts them in separate cells.

She gets other prisoners to attack Fushi, hoping to unlock the secret of his immortality. Fushi briefly turned into the boy before transforming back into the wolf. He hears the phrase “it hurts” from one of the prisoners who attack him, and he continues to repeat it both as a boy and a wolf. Hayase orders March to clean the wounds on Oniguma or the Spirit Bear. For the first time in its existence, the creature receives kindness from someone as March removes numerous arrows from its body and cleans its wound. It finally dies peacefully, and Fushi stops saying, “it hurts.” The episode ends as Parona manages to get out of her cell and frees March and Fushi.

In episode 5, Pioran, the shaman woman, might join Parona, Fushi, and March as they try to escape from Yanome. They will likely have to go through Hayase and her soldiers, who will probably block their way. During their escape, another important transformation might happen to Fushi.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time