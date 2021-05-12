Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ is an unconventional fantasy anime about a nameless, identity-less entity who is sent to Earth to observe the world and its inhabitants. As the series progresses, it finds its individuality and eventually becomes part of the world around it. On April 12, 2021, ‘To Your Eternity’ premiered and is already regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Identity Episode 6 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 6, titled ‘Our Goals,’ is set to release on May 17, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Parona escapes from the Yanome with Fushi, March, and Pioran. She decides to cut a piece of Oniguma and take it to Ninannah to show the villagers that they don’t need to sacrifice children anymore, but March stops her. As they escape, Hayase and her men catch up to them. March dies after being hit by the arrow that Hayase shot at Parona. Feeling grief and rage over his mother’s death, Fushi transforms into Oniguma, maims Hayase, and wreaks havoc in Yanome.

Parona calms him down, and in turn, he stops her from killing herself. They return to Ninannah with March’s remains and informs her parents. When they are alerted that Yanome soldiers are approaching, Parona tells Fushi to leave. Later, Parona shoots at Hayase but misses, hitting her hand instead. As the episode ends, Fushi transforms into March, making her part of his journey as well. In episode 6, Fushi might be reunited with Pioran, who will probably teach him language and how to live as a human. He might later meet one of Nokkers, entities that were manifested for the sole purpose to oppose Fushi.

