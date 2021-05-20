Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ is a gem of a fantasy anime. It revolves around a nameless and identity-less immortal entity, who later gains the name Fushi. The story follows his travel around the world across time. On April 12, 2021, ‘To Your Eternity’ premiered and is already regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Identity Episode 7 Release Date

‘To Your Identity’ episode 7, titled ‘The Boy Who Wants to Change,’ is set to release on May 24, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Identity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Fushi leaves Ninannah behind and continues his travel, often changing his appearance to fit the need. He eventually runs into Pioran. After he helps her with food, she begins teaching him language and human manners. They arrive in Takunaha, a region involved in a conflict with Yanome. One evening, a mysterious and malevolent creature attacks them. It steals the memories and appearances that Fushi has collected over time. Suddenly, the time stops, and Fushi’s maker, Kansatsusha, appears and informs him that the creature is his enemy.

Fushi ultimately wins the fight by destroying the creature’s core and regains his memories and appearances. Before his departure, Kansatsusha introduces himself and reveals to Fushi that their grand objective is to protect the world, while the creature was sent to prevent them from doing that. The episode ends as Fushi and Pioran arrive at her lover’s home. In episode 7, Fushi might start living with Pioran and the elderly brewer. He will likely meet Gugu, the young boy with a chameleon mask. In time, a brotherly bond might develop between the two.

