Based on a series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), ‘To Your Eternity’ is a fantasy anime. It depicts a nameless and immortal entity’s journey throughout centuries to gain individuality. The entity meets numerous people in his travel. One of them, March, gives him his name, Fushi. On April 12, 2021, ‘To Your Eternity’ premiered and is already regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Eternity Episode 8 Release Date

‘To Your Eternity ’ episode 8, titled ‘Monster Brothers,’ is set to release on May 31, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 7 begins with Gugu’s backstory. He and his brother Shin used to work for a local farmer. Whatever they earned, they put it inside a box, hoping to buy a big house someday. However, one day, Shin takes the money and leaves, declaring to Gugu in a letter that he is pursuing his destiny and asking for forgiveness. Gugu develops a crush on Rean, the daughter of a local wealthy man, and saves her life from a falling log, but his own face is crushed under it. The brewer saves his life and lets him live with him. Gugu subsequently starts wearing the chameleon mask.

Soon after Fushi arrives with Pioran, Gugu assumes the role of his big brother. Rean shows up at the brewery one day, looking for something to help her with the wound she still has from earlier. She seems to be interested in Fushi, much to Gugu’s dismay. On the brewer’s advice, Gugu embraces his heartache and begins using it to motivate himself as he starts exercising. In episode 8, the brotherly bond between Fushi and Gugu will likely develop further. Gugu might discover new secrets about his body, including the fact that he can now breathe fire.

