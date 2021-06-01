‘To Your Eternity’ is a type of anime that never fails to surprise its audience. Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima (‘A Silent Voice’), it revolves around the remarkable journey of an extraterrestrial entity on Earth. Originally a nameless white orb, the protagonist becomes more and more human as the story progresses. On April 12, 2021, ‘To Your Eternity’ premiered and is already regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

To Your Eternity Episode 9 Release Date

‘To Your Eternity’ episode 9, titled ‘Deep Memories,’ is set to release on June 7, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID situation. Season 1 will have 20 episodes. Studio Brain’s Base animated the show, with Masahiko Murata helming the directorial team and Shinzou Fujita leading the writing staff. Ryou Kawasaki composed the music, and Koji Yabuno designed the characters. Hikaru Utada performed the opening theme “PINK BLOOD,” while Masashi Hamauzu performed the ending theme, “Mediator.”

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; MeWatch in Singapore; Sushiroll in Indonesia, and Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia.

Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming sites Bilibili, iQIYI, and Tencent. In Japan, ‘To Your Eternity’ is streaming on Netflix Japan.

To Your Eternity Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Rean comes to the brewery one day and asks if she can stay and work there. Although the brewer is unsure what this is about, he agrees to her requests. Gugu is incredibly awkward around her and learns that her injuries haven’t healed yet. When he tells the brewer about this, the latter reveals that he has placed an organ inside Gugu’s body to keep highly distilled alcohol. The brewer tells him to rub the alcohol on Rean’s injuries. Angry that his body has been used in such a way, Gugu leaves and goes back to the old camp that he used to share with his brother.

His erstwhile, kind employer gives him his job back and even tells him to come and stay with his family. However, the employer’s son refuses to accept Gugu and calls him a monster. Gugu hears that word everywhere he goes. Deciding to be who he is, Gugu stops wearing the mask. One day, he finds his brother lying in an alley, looking thin and sickly. Gugu gives his brother the ring Rean gave her, hoping that it will turn the older boy from a loser to a human being. That night, Gugu gets kidnapped, but Fushi arrives in time and saves him. In episode 9, the bond between Fushi, Gugu, and Rean will further strengthen. However, a malicious force is quickly approaching to disrupt their peace.

