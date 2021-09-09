‘Tokyo Revengers‘ is a Shounen action TV anime based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The show centers upon Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old good for nothing loner whose life takes an unprecedented turn when he gets to learn the reality of his girlfriend and her brother’s untimely death. However, before he can manage to make anything of his newfound knowledge, he gets transported twelve years in the past and gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fix things. The story of love, violence, and friendship now has a global fan following. The anime first premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 23 is slated to premiere on September 12, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK at various times. The series is animated by Liden Films Studios, with Kouichi Hatsumi helming the directorial team and Yasuyuki Mutou overseeing the scripts. Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota have designed the characters while the music is composed by Hiroaki Tsutsumi. The opening theme, “Cry Baby,” is performed by Official Hige Dandism. Although “Koko de Iki wo shite” served as the ending theme song for the first twelve episodes, it was later replaced by Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In certain countries in Asia, the series is streaming on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel and Bilibili. Netflix Japan also has it in its catalog.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, the viewers found their beloved characters in 2003. Manjiro and his allies gather at a shrine and have a childish debate over their bike. While the rest of the friends’ race to decide whose bike is better, Manjiro falls asleep. When he wakes up, the first thing that comes to his mind is the infamous gang known as Black Dragons. Although Kazutora has been fighting them on his own, Manjiro wants the rest to join in, and everyone agrees to form a group that is eventually named Tokyo Manjiro Gang.

Later, they buy a charm to remember this moment. In the present time, Manjiro stands dejected and defeated. He reminisces about the old days and recalls that it was Keisuke who had created Toman all those years ago. He wanted it to be a gang that fights for everyone and protects people. However, the calmness of the moment is suddenly broken by police sirens that alert everyone, and they begin to leave. However, Kazutora decides to stay with Keisuke’s dead body and tells Manjiro that he will carry the burden of the mistakes as long as he is alive.

Although Toman emerges victorious, they can’t forget the severe loss they suffered. Later Ken visits Kazutora at the Tokyo Juvenile Detention Center and tells him that Manjiro has forgiven him. In episode 23, the death of Keisuke will have an unprecedented impact on Toma and its members. The past conflicts will slowly solve on their own, resulting in the abrupt end of the war.

