Tokyo Revengers Episode 24: What to Expect?

Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers ‘is a Shounen action TV anime. The series follows a 26-year-old loner named Takemichi Hanagaki, who gets the shock of his life when he learns the reality of his girlfriend’s death. While he is trying to grasp the implications of his newfound knowledge, Hanagaki mysteriously gets transported twelve years in the past. Realizing that this is his opportunity to make things right, he embarks on a quest to save innocent lives by embracing the world of crime. The anime first premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 24, titled ‘A Cry baby,’ is all set to release on September 19, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK at various times. Liden Films Studios has developed the Shounen action TV anime with Kouichi Hatsumi helming the directorial team and Yasuyuki Mutou leading the writing staff.

Hiroaki Tsutsumi has served as the series’ music composer, while Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota have collaborated to design the characters. Official Hige Dandism has performed the opening theme track, “Cry Baby,” and the ending theme song “Tokyo Wonder” is sung by Nakimushi. However, it is noteworthy that the ending theme song was “Koko de Iki wo shite” for the first twelve episodes.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

‘Tokyo Revengers’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. You can also watch the latest episodes on VRV. Fans from Asia can head to Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel and Bilibili to stream the show. Netflix Japan also has the series in its current offerings.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Spoilers

In episode 23, after a lot of violence and loss of life, things start to look good as peace finally returns to the characters’ lives. Draken, who is raised in a brothel by the worker there, decides to take Takemichi to his real home. Unfortunately, the protagonist gets the wrong idea and prepares to get into the shower with Remi. However, Draken arrives at the right time and clarifies that people there are like family to him. Takemichi finally gets to see his friend’s life from close quarters and learns that he may not be as uncaring as he pretends to be. He later sees Emma hugging Mikey. Since Draken is dating her and also keeps a photo of her in his room, Takemichi realizes that if she is cheating on him, then things can turn ugly very quickly.

Therefore, accompanied by Naoto with Hina, the protagonist continues to chase her to get to the bottom of things. The trio is shocked when they see Mikey and Emma spending all day with each other. When Yamaguchi reveals that she has been spending nights at Mikey’s house, Takemichi and his friends are shocked. However, when Draken arrives there, he clears the air by revealing that Emma and Mikey are siblings. The following day, the protagonist finally attends his first Toman gathering. In episode 24, after a long, violent struggle against fate, Takemichi’s life will finally be normal, and he will look back at the time when he used to be a loner with no purpose.

