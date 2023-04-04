Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Tokyo Revengers‘ is a supernatural action anime that is inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The show follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old men whose life took a downward spiral from the second year of middle school and pushed him to a point now that he is made fun by children and is not taken seriously by anyone. During his school days things were different as he had reliable friends and was also dating a beautiful girl named Hinata Tachibana. He had recently learned that the infamous Tokyo Manji Gang was actually behind the Hinata’s murder but before he could make something of that news report, he loses his life in a train accident.

But for some strange reason, he then gets to travel back in time and take decisions that eventually dictate the future. This marks the beginning of Takemichi’s efforts to do something that he can really be proud of and also save the life of the only girlfriend he has ever had. First released on April 11, 2021, the show’s second season finale recently premiered. Now its fans around the world are eager to learn when their favorite show will return with new episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown’ premiered on January 8, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on April 2, 2023. The season comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Kouichi Hatsumi, the anime features talented voice actors like Yuu Hayashi, Yuuki Shinn, Shou Kirona, Masaya Fukunishi, Masaaki Muzunaka, and Shunichi Toki.

As far as ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. The show has been renewed for yet another installment by the creators. The official announcement was made soon after the premiere of the season 2 finale. This should not come as a surprise to the fans since the show is inarguably one of the most popular anime of its genre. While the reviews and ratings have dwindled slightly in the second season, the show continues to have a huge vocal fanbase that wants to see their favorite characters in action as soon as possible.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, the anime still has a lot of source material left to cover that can potentially lead to multiple new seasons. The future installments are going to adapt the Tenjiku Arc, Bonten Arc, and the Final Arc which comprises the Three Deities Arc and Kanto Manji Arc. Looking at the previous season’s release pattern and assuming that there won’t be any unforeseen delays, we expect ‘Tokyo Revenges’ season 3 to premiere sometime in late 2024.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Plot: What it Can Be About?

In season 3, the show will focus on the Tenjiku Arc and probably the Bonten Arc as well. After Takemichi returns to the past, he finds himself facing a new reality where Toman has been annihilated by Mikey’s dangerous scheming. This puts him in a difficult place and Takemichi vows that he will do anything necessary to stop Kisaki and his twisted plans. Naturally, this means that he must become more powerful. While this is going on, Takemichi learns about Tenjiku, a gang from Yokohama that is slowly increasing its influence and destroying every other gang in its path. Meanwhile, Kisaki has his own plans and is prepared to go to any lengths to achieve his goals.

