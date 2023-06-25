Tonikawa Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You’ or ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a romantic-comedy series that focuses on the relationship between a high schooler named Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa- a mysterious girl he encounters one-stormy night. Nasa had his entire life mapped out as he was crushing all the national-level mock exams and was destined to achieve great things until something unexpected happened. He almost lost his life one night but was saved by a beautiful girl. As he fell in love with her, Nasa approached her to ask her out but was shocked to learn that she wanted to be together only on the condition that he married him.

First released on October 3, 2020, the anime focuses on the heartwarming love story of the duo and has garnered mixed reviews from critics. As the second installment comes to an end, the fans are eager to learn when they will see their favorite characters back on screen. In case you are curious as well, we have got you covered.

Tonikawa Season 3 Release Date

‘Tonikaku Kawaii 2nd Season’ or ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You’ season 2 released on April 8, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on June 24, 2023. The show comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Ikehata Hiroshi, the show stars talented voice actors like Akari Kitou, Junya Enoki, Yuu Serizawa, Sumire Uesaka, Hitomo Oowada, Konomi Kohara, and Shiori Mikami.

As far as the third installment of the series is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been renewed for another season as of now. Studio Seven Arcs and any other companies involved in the production and distribution of the series have not officially commented anything on the subject as well. However, a four-episode original net animation titled ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You: High School Days’ is all set to premiere starting July 12, 2023. These few episodes will focus on Nasa lecturing in an all-girls high school at his junior high teacher’s insistence.

Interestingly, the students will like him so much that they will even come to him to resolve their romantic issues. Meanwhile, Tsukasa will struggle with the fact that Nasa is surrounded by girls all the time but will try to act cool. While these four episodes will add a new chapter to Tsukasa and Nasa’s love story, the third installment is likely to add more complexities to their life. Although it has not been announced yet, there is still a chance that the show will be green-lit for the next season in the coming years.

Kenjiro Hata published two more volumes this year to his ongoing manga series that serve as the inspiration for the show. It is expected that more volumes will be added to the series in the coming months. So, there are still storylines left for yet another installment of the anime. But it’s unlikely that the anime will return soon. If it is renewed in the next year, ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You’ season 3 will premiere sometime in 2026.

Tonikawa Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

After Nasa took up the challenge to teach in an all-girls high school after his junior high teacher’s insistence, he faced many challenges but relied on his intellect to get through it all. Meanwhile, Tsukasa’s patience was tested as she struggled with the fact that her husband was constantly surrounded by girls who looked to him for advice on their life. Although the couple face uncertainties that would normally shake relationships, they will continue to thrive thanks to their bond. Interestingly, they will also consider taking their relationship to the next level but will be really unsure how to bring it up to one another. That’s where their friends will come in handy as they look for answers.

