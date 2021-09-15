Too Hot to Handle Latino Episode 4: What to Expect?

‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino,’ known as ‘Jugando con Fuego: Latino’ (Playing With Fire), is a Netflix original dating series that supports the same format as its original American-British version. It follows young, hot, and sexually active singles as they step onto a luxurious island resort, just to be placed under a complete sex ban in exchange for $100,000. However, with every rule they break, there’s a deduction from the prize money.

In the three installments of the debut season that have aired as of writing, this is corroborated by the fact that the grand prize has dwindled down to $83,800. The contestants have been indulging in a lot of physical intimacy without even knowing the cost of a kiss. After all, more than one has been involved every time, with grinding and sharing as well. As for the couples, as expected, there’s been drama, envy, and secrets. So now, let’s find out what could be in store for episode 4, shall we?

Too Hot to Handle: Latino Episode 4 Release Date

‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino’ episode 4 is set to air on Netflix on September 22, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET — exactly a week after the initial three premiered all at once on the platform. With eight installments in total, this show will launch them over a period of three weeks. Episodes 5 and 6 will come at the date mentioned above, and the final two episodes will release on the last Wednesday of the month, September 29, 2021. Each installment is about 35-40 minutes of sheer entertainment.

Where to Watch Too Hot to Handle: Latino Episode 4 Online?

Since ‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino’ is a Netflix original, the easiest and most feasible way to stream its fourth episode is on the online server through a subscription. You can watch it right here! Regrettably, the platform does not provide a free trial period in the United States of America. Thus, you will have to spend some money if you wish to catch up on this series, along with a myriad of others, as and when they release. The good thing, though, is that you can access Netflix via a smartphone, tablet, computer, or any other compatible device such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, AirTV, and Chromecast.

Too Hot to Handle: Latino Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino’ episode 4 will pick up from where the previous installment left off — with the bombshell entry of Dahiana from Colombia and Carolina’s jealousy shining through. The latter did not like that her set partner, Israel, was awarded a date without her, and she yearned to know the details almost in real-time to hopefully feel validated. Well, that won’t happen in episode 4, and she’ll break down since she genuinely does care about him and only wants to give him a chance. Their drama seems like it will be a long-drawn plot for the season.

Apart from that, we will see the other participant’s connections develop or get turned into dust. From Flor and Nico to Zaira and Nick, it’ll be a make or break period for many because rule-breaking and extra chances should not be a constant factor in any relationship. Several tests and workshops will also come their way, so it’ll be up to the players to decide how to face them. Moreover, we’ll say goodbye to a familiar face and welcome a new one shortly after.

Read More: